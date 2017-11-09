Reporter/Times Herald Area Week 12 Football Preview Capsules

District 1-6A Quarterfinal
Pennridge at
Perk Valley
Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Perk Valley.
Records: The seventh-seeded Rams are 9-2 overall and finished 5-1 in the Suburban One League Continental Conference. The No. 2 Vikings are 10-1 overall and 5-0 in the PAC Liberty.
Where They’re Ranked: Pennridge is No. 10 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20. Perk Valley is No. 11.
Up next: The winner advances to the semis, to take on either North Penn or Garnet Valley.
Last Week: The Rams blanked rival Quakertown 24-0. Perk Valley advanced with a 38-30 win over Penn Wood.
Last Meeting: Pennridge shut out Perk Valley 29-0 in Week Three.
Players to Watch: Kyle Schetter scored two rushing touchdowns last week to get the playoffs started for the Rams. The Vikings’ Malik Smith was dangerous on the ground last week for PV.
Prediction: Pennridge 27, Perk Valley 21.
District 1-6A Quarterfinal
North Penn at
Garnet Valley
Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Garnet Valley.
On the air: The game will be broadcast live on 1440 AM and live on the internet at www.wnpv1440.com.
On Twitter: @khunter10.
Records: The sixth-seeded Knights are 9-2 overall and finished 6-0 in the SOL Continental. No. 3 Garnet Valley is 10-1 overall and 8-1 in the Central League.
Where They’re Ranked: The Knights are No. 5 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20. The Jaguars are No. 9.
Up next: The winner advances to the semifinals to take on either Pennridge or Perk Valley.
Last Week: North Penn ran away to a 41-26 win over Haverford. Garnet Valley advanced with a 32-13 win over CB West.
Last Year: The Knights claimed the District 1-6A title with a 48-38 win over Garnet.
Players to Watch: K.J. Cartwright has been on a tear, scoring three touchdowns last week for the Knights. Defensive lineman Josh Ciarrocchi was a force up front for the Jaguars in their first-round win.
Prediction: North Penn 35, Garnet Valley 23.
District 1-5A Quarterfinal
Upper Dublin at
Academy Park
Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Academy Park.
On Twitter: @mpcabrey.
Records: The fifth-seeded Cardinals are 7-3 overall and finished 4-2 in the SOL American. The No. 4 Knights are 7-3 overall and 4-1 in the Del Val League.
Where They’re Ranked: Upper Dublin is No. 18 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.
Up next: The winner advances to the semis, to take on either West Chester Rustin or Springfield Delco.
Last Week: Upper Dublin got by Radnor, 27-21. Academy Park won 39-12 over Chichester.
Players to Watch: Cardinal quarterback Julian Gimbel steadied the ship last week for the Cards and engineered a second-half surge. The Knights benefitted from the play of Dwayne Leslie, who scored on special teams and on a reception.
Prediction: Upper Dublin 21, Academy Park 14.
District 12-5A Semifinal
Archbishop Wood vs.
Archbishop Ryan
Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at William Tennent.
On Twitter: @DennisWay3.
Records: The Vikings are 7-2 overall and finished 5-1 in PCL Red. The Raiders are 5-6 overall and finished 3-3 in PCL Red.
Where They’re Ranked: Wood is No. 2 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.
Up next: The winner advances to the final to take on either Simon Gratz or Mastery Charter.
Last Week: Wood had a bye. Ryan won 21-20 over Archbishop Carroll.
Last Meeting: Wood won comfortably, 42-6 over Ryan in Week Five.
Players to Watch: Virginia Tech commit Nasir Peoples could be in line for a big rushing performance for Wood. Ryan has a strong runner in Jason Jefferson.
Prediction: Wood 42, Ryan 14.
District 1/12-3A Regional
School of Future vs.
Lansdale Catholic
Time/Place: Saturday, 1 p.m., South Philly Super Site.
Records: Future is 6-3 overall and 5-2 in the Philly Public League. LC is 4-6 overall and finished 3-3 in PCL Blue.
Up next: The winner advances to face either New Hope-Solebury or Conwell Egan.
Last Week: The Crusaders raised the District 12-3A trophy with a 42-12 rout of Future.
Players to Watch: Danny Dutkiewicz and Matt Casee both had big days running the ball for LC last week.
Prediction: Lansdale Catholic 35, Future 18.
Germantown Academy at Penn Charter
Time/Place: Saturday, 1:30 p.m., at Penn Charter.
Records: The Patriots are 5-5 overall and 1-3 in the InterAC. Penn Charter is 9-1 overall and 3-1 in the InterAC.
Last Week: GA fell 28-7 to Malvern Prep. Penn Charter romped 42-17 over Episcopal Academy.
Last Year: GA squeezed out a 17-14 win over Penn Charter.
Players to Watch: Tanner Long stands out at linebacker for the Pats. Edward Saydee was the bell cow for Penn Charter last week, racking up 141 yards on 23 carries.
Prediction: Penn Charter 28, GA 14.