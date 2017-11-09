Leonhardt hat trick helps Notre Dame to PAISAA semis rout

Notre Dame made quick work of Agnes Irwin thanks to a natural hat trick in the second half by Mia Leonhardt to book a place in the PAISAA final via an 8-0 romp Thursday.

Ava Leonhardt and Lauren Curran scored twice apiece with Curran, like Mia Leonhardt, adding an assist. Sarah Jane Quigley got the scoring started for Notre Dame (16-2-3) and dished a pair of helpers, as did Tina D’Anjolell.

Paige DiLullo made 13 saves in goal for Agnes Irwin.

In the other semifinal:

Germantown Academy 2, Episcopal Academy 1 >> Sammy Popper scored the game-winner at 23:59 of the second half off a penalty corner to send the Patriots to the final. Colleen Carrigan also scored for GA.

Maddie Rehak equalized Carrigan’s goal late in the first half for EA. Bridget Boyle and Caroline Kelly combined for seven saves for EA.

GA will take on Notre Dame Wednesday in the PAISAA final.