Delco Football Podcast, Week 12: And then there were eight …

Eight Delco Football teams are in action this week. Garnet Valley tangles with North Penn in a rematch of last year’s District 1 Class 6A final, this time in the quarters. All four District 1 Class 5A quarterfinal games feature a Delco team, with Academy Park and Springfield hosting tilts, Marple Newtown traveling to Upper Moreland and Strath Haven trying to tip another Ches-Mont foe when it travels to Unionville. In Class A, Delco Christian vies with Old Forge for a states berth in the District 1/2 Class A sub-regional. And we finish with a thought or two about Episcopal Academy and Haverford School.

