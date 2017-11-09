Deemer, McCanney help O’Hara skate by Shanahan

Zac Deemer scored a third-period hat trick and Liam McCanney paired three goals with three assists as Cardinal O’Hara used a five-goal third to accrue a 10-0 win over Bishop Shanahan Thursday.

Jacob Pohlig scored once and handed out four assists, and Justin Boornazian and Nick McKay collected a goal and two helpers each for the Lions, which got 18 saves from Troy Percival in the shutout.

Girls Hockey

Jennifer Goldstein scored twice in the third period and set up Maddy O’Malley’s second goal as Garnet Valley skated to a 6-0 win.

O’Malley added an assist. Gianna Manzi and Camille Sponagule also lit the lamp for the Jaguars, who outshot the Cougars, 37-5.