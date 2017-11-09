Connect with us

Daily Local News stat leaders, Nov. 9

Rushing Leaders

   RushesYardsTDsAvg.
Kevin FrancisAvon GroveSr.2851818246.4
Aaron YoungCoatesvilleJr.12413842411.2
Brandon HolzOxfordSr.156102296.6
Nick BenoitWC RustinSr.1111011129.1
Garvey JonassaintD'town EastJr.130990127.6
Brassir StockerD'town EastSr.128971127.6
Tim AivadoD'town EastSr.161905125.6
O'shaan AllisonMalvern PrepSr.13686586.4
Ty PringleWC RustinSr.9078698.7
Garrett CoxKennettJr.167751104.5

Receiving Leaders

   ReceptionsYardsTDsAvg.
Brandon DeShieldsOxfordSr.5610591218.9
Dapree BryantCoatesvilleSoph.428271219.7
Ian TracyWC HendersonSr.37656517.7
JT Hower UnionvilleSr.29612621.1
Mitch KosaraKennettJr.28611621.8
Josh Willenbrock D'town WestSr.25578423.1
Dan ByrnesD'town WestJr.35541315.5
Michael GrayWC EastJr.43511711.9
Chris BrooksKennettSr.33500415.2
Josh BurgessGreat ValleyJr.28462616.5

Passing Leaders

   RatingCompletionsAttemptsYardsTDsINTs
Ricky OrtegaCoatesvilleSoph.209.31341952212282
Alex GorgoneUnionvilleSr.177.1731301355188
Will PileggiWC RustinSr.158.04478646104
Andrew SmythBishop ShanahanSr.156.1488173073
Shane WolfordAvon GroveSr.156.061110108295
Chandler EnglandOxfordSr.153.01432462183208
Jake DilcherKennettSr.151.61021751561147
Will HowardD'town WestSoph.144.81282121795114
Bryce LaulettaD'town EastSr.142.8831411206108
Jake PrevostGreat ValleyJr.141.21081821294143

Yards from Scrimmage Leaders

   Rush YardsReceiving YardsTotal YardsOffensive TDs
Kevin FrancisAvon GroveSr.181866188426
Aaron YoungCoatesvilleJr.1384268165227
Brandon HolzOxfordSr.1022143116510
Joe ZubillagaUnionvilleSr.689455114418
Nick BenoitWC RustinSr.1011106111713
Brassir StockerD'town EastSr.971107107813
Brandon DeShieldsOxfordSr.51059106412
Garvey JonassaintD'town EastJr.99033102312
Tim AivadoD'town EastSr.9057297713
Damien CarterGreat ValleySr.7122539658

Team Offense

(per game)PointsRush YardsPass YardsTotal YardsFumbles (total)INTs (total)
Coatesville39.5216.5208.2424.7510
D'town East38.7300.9106.9407.848
Oxford35.4185.4203.3388.679
WC Rustin34.0275.558.7334.274
Unionville33.3231.8132.5364.458
Bishop Shanahan30.3209.1127.8336.9710
Avon Grove26230.4108.2338.696
Kennett24.8160.8168.9329.7611
Great Valley24.7170.8142.7313.546
D'town West23.2130.6183.431474

Team Defense

(per game)PointsRush YardsPass YardsTotal YardsFumbles (total)INTs (total)
Coatesville12.5127.8113.7241.51710
Unionville15.7162.178.3240.486
D'town East17.4101.7143.5245.2810
Bishop Shanahan18.4148.693.8242.5410
Malvern Prep19.9116.2189.6305.846
Avon Grove22.4207.9127.2335.179
WC Rustin23.8154.9164.5319.446
D'town West26188.4137.7326.146
Great Valley27.7258.696.4355910
Oxford31.5192.4147339.418

