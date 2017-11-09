Daily Local News stat leaders, Nov. 9

Rushing Leaders
|Rushes
|Yards
|TDs
|Avg.
|Kevin Francis
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|285
|1818
|24
|6.4
|Aaron Young
|Coatesville
|Jr.
|124
|1384
|24
|11.2
|Brandon Holz
|Oxford
|Sr.
|156
|1022
|9
|6.6
|Nick Benoit
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|111
|1011
|12
|9.1
|Garvey Jonassaint
|D'town East
|Jr.
|130
|990
|12
|7.6
|Brassir Stocker
|D'town East
|Sr.
|128
|971
|12
|7.6
|Tim Aivado
|D'town East
|Sr.
|161
|905
|12
|5.6
|O'shaan Allison
|Malvern Prep
|Sr.
|136
|865
|8
|6.4
|Ty Pringle
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|90
|786
|9
|8.7
|Garrett Cox
|Kennett
|Jr.
|167
|751
|10
|4.5
Receiving Leaders
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Avg.
|Brandon DeShields
|Oxford
|Sr.
|56
|1059
|12
|18.9
|Dapree Bryant
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|42
|827
|12
|19.7
|Ian Tracy
|WC Henderson
|Sr.
|37
|656
|5
|17.7
|JT Hower
|Unionville
|Sr.
|29
|612
|6
|21.1
|Mitch Kosara
|Kennett
|Jr.
|28
|611
|6
|21.8
|Josh Willenbrock
|D'town West
|Sr.
|25
|578
|4
|23.1
|Dan Byrnes
|D'town West
|Jr.
|35
|541
|3
|15.5
|Michael Gray
|WC East
|Jr.
|43
|511
|7
|11.9
|Chris Brooks
|Kennett
|Sr.
|33
|500
|4
|15.2
|Josh Burgess
|Great Valley
|Jr.
|28
|462
|6
|16.5
Passing Leaders
|Rating
|Completions
|Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|INTs
|Ricky Ortega
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|209.3
|134
|195
|2212
|28
|2
|Alex Gorgone
|Unionville
|Sr.
|177.1
|73
|130
|1355
|18
|8
|Will Pileggi
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|158.0
|44
|78
|646
|10
|4
|Andrew Smyth
|Bishop Shanahan
|Sr.
|156.1
|48
|81
|730
|7
|3
|Shane Wolford
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|156.0
|61
|110
|1082
|9
|5
|Chandler England
|Oxford
|Sr.
|153.0
|143
|246
|2183
|20
|8
|Jake Dilcher
|Kennett
|Sr.
|151.6
|102
|175
|1561
|14
|7
|Will Howard
|D'town West
|Soph.
|144.8
|128
|212
|1795
|11
|4
|Bryce Lauletta
|D'town East
|Sr.
|142.8
|83
|141
|1206
|10
|8
|Jake Prevost
|Great Valley
|Jr.
|141.2
|108
|182
|1294
|14
|3
Yards from Scrimmage Leaders
|Rush Yards
|Receiving Yards
|Total Yards
|Offensive TDs
|Kevin Francis
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|1818
|66
|1884
|26
|Aaron Young
|Coatesville
|Jr.
|1384
|268
|1652
|27
|Brandon Holz
|Oxford
|Sr.
|1022
|143
|1165
|10
|Joe Zubillaga
|Unionville
|Sr.
|689
|455
|1144
|18
|Nick Benoit
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|1011
|106
|1117
|13
|Brassir Stocker
|D'town East
|Sr.
|971
|107
|1078
|13
|Brandon DeShields
|Oxford
|Sr.
|5
|1059
|1064
|12
|Garvey Jonassaint
|D'town East
|Jr.
|990
|33
|1023
|12
|Tim Aivado
|D'town East
|Sr.
|905
|72
|977
|13
|Damien Carter
|Great Valley
|Sr.
|712
|253
|965
|8
Team Offense
|(per game)
|Points
|Rush Yards
|Pass Yards
|Total Yards
|Fumbles (total)
|INTs (total)
|Coatesville
|39.5
|216.5
|208.2
|424.7
|5
|10
|D'town East
|38.7
|300.9
|106.9
|407.8
|4
|8
|Oxford
|35.4
|185.4
|203.3
|388.6
|7
|9
|WC Rustin
|34.0
|275.5
|58.7
|334.2
|7
|4
|Unionville
|33.3
|231.8
|132.5
|364.4
|5
|8
|Bishop Shanahan
|30.3
|209.1
|127.8
|336.9
|7
|10
|Avon Grove
|26
|230.4
|108.2
|338.6
|9
|6
|Kennett
|24.8
|160.8
|168.9
|329.7
|6
|11
|Great Valley
|24.7
|170.8
|142.7
|313.5
|4
|6
|D'town West
|23.2
|130.6
|183.4
|314
|7
|4
Team Defense
|(per game)
|Points
|Rush Yards
|Pass Yards
|Total Yards
|Fumbles (total)
|INTs (total)
|Coatesville
|12.5
|127.8
|113.7
|241.5
|17
|10
|Unionville
|15.7
|162.1
|78.3
|240.4
|8
|6
|D'town East
|17.4
|101.7
|143.5
|245.2
|8
|10
|Bishop Shanahan
|18.4
|148.6
|93.8
|242.5
|4
|10
|Malvern Prep
|19.9
|116.2
|189.6
|305.8
|4
|6
|Avon Grove
|22.4
|207.9
|127.2
|335.1
|7
|9
|WC Rustin
|23.8
|154.9
|164.5
|319.4
|4
|6
|D'town West
|26
|188.4
|137.7
|326.1
|4
|6
|Great Valley
|27.7
|258.6
|96.4
|355
|9
|10
|Oxford
|31.5
|192.4
|147
|339.4
|1
|8