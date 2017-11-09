Connect with us

Cunningham scores, but Episcopal Academy falls short in PAISAA semis

Johnny Cunningham scored an unassisted tally in the first half, but Springside Chestnut Hill bombarded Episcopal Academy with 10 shots on goal and two second-half tallies in a 3-1 win in the PAISAA semifinal Thursday.

Trevor Manion made seven saves for the Churchmen (21-3-1).

