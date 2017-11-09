All-Central Field Hockey: Conestoga garners three spots

Conestoga played its way into the District 1 Class 3A final this season after handling its Central League opposition. The reward is three players on the All-Central Field Hockey squad, as voted by league coaches.

Charlotte deVries, Kiley Allen and Grace McEvoy earned spots on the first team for the Pioneers, who will play in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal Saturday.

Strath Haven and Haverford, which both persisted into playbacks at the District 1 2A and 3A levels, respectively, each earned two All-Central nods. Katie Capalbo and Kay Walker get the honors for the Panthers. Haverford is represented by Sydney Corcoran and Caroline Boornazian.

The rest of the honorees are listed below. The All-Central team is chosen by nomination and voting from league coaches. The Daily Times and PaPrepLive have no input in the process.

Sportsmanship Award: Upper Darby

First Team

Charlotte deVries, Conestoga

Kiley Allen, Conestoga

Grace McEvoy, Conestoga

Page Lowry, Radnor

Katie Capalbo, Strath Haven

Kay Walker, Strath Haven

Sydney Corcoran, Haverford

Caroline Boornazian, Haverford

Gina DeBernardi, Springfield

Jennifer Payton, Penncrest

Claire Wolfe, Garnet Valley

Molly McDonough, Harriton

Second Team

Gia DeAngelis, Marple Newtown

Kelsy Knapp, Haverford

Megan Phillips, Haverford

Mary Kate Cowan, Ridley

Karleigh Foltz, Ridley

Megan Frame, Ridley

Abby Race, Penncrest

Emma McGillis, Conestoga

Barbara Civitella, Radnor

Emily Raech, Strath Haven

Lauren Weaver, Garnet Valley

Sarah Marks, Harriton

Honorable Mention

Conestoga: Kendall McGee

Garnet Valley: Caroline Carruthers, Olivia Kingsborough, Tina Rawa

Harriton: Meg Willcox

Haverford: Carly Gannon

Lower Merion: Katherine Berg, Leona Fisher, Sarah Gallagher, Ashley Roberts, Sophie Schaffer, Mia Trailes

Marple Newtown: Ava Abatangelo, Kylie Gioia, Kristen Rutecki

Penncrest: Audrey Bassett, Margaret Howe-Consiglio, Charlotte Mingey

Radnor: Olivia DeCain, Brigid Lowry, Phoebe Proctor, Olivia Shea

Springfield: Bianca Caceci, Dana Mirigliano, Camryn Shea, Michaela Travers, Arden Turner

Strath Haven: Olivia Fender

Upper Darby: Grace Muldoon, Marie Smith