All-Central Field Hockey: Conestoga garners three spots

Conestoga played its way into the District 1 Class 3A final this season after handling its Central League opposition. The reward is three players on the All-Central Field Hockey squad, as voted by league coaches.
Charlotte deVries, Kiley Allen and Grace McEvoy earned spots on the first team for the Pioneers, who will play in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal Saturday.
Strath Haven and Haverford, which both persisted into playbacks at the District 1 2A and 3A levels, respectively, each earned two All-Central nods. Katie Capalbo and Kay Walker get the honors for the Panthers. Haverford is represented by Sydney Corcoran and Caroline Boornazian.
The rest of the honorees are listed below. The All-Central team is chosen by nomination and voting from league coaches. The Daily Times and PaPrepLive have no input in the process.
Sportsmanship Award: Upper Darby
First Team
Charlotte deVries, Conestoga
Kiley Allen, Conestoga
Grace McEvoy, Conestoga
Page Lowry, Radnor
Katie Capalbo, Strath Haven
Kay Walker, Strath Haven
Sydney Corcoran, Haverford
Caroline Boornazian, Haverford
Gina DeBernardi, Springfield
Jennifer Payton, Penncrest
Claire Wolfe, Garnet Valley
Molly McDonough, Harriton
Second Team
Gia DeAngelis, Marple Newtown
Kelsy Knapp, Haverford
Megan Phillips, Haverford
Mary Kate Cowan, Ridley
Karleigh Foltz, Ridley
Megan Frame, Ridley
Abby Race, Penncrest
Emma McGillis, Conestoga
Barbara Civitella, Radnor
Emily Raech, Strath Haven
Lauren Weaver, Garnet Valley
Sarah Marks, Harriton
Honorable Mention
Conestoga: Kendall McGee
Garnet Valley: Caroline Carruthers, Olivia Kingsborough, Tina Rawa
Harriton: Meg Willcox
Haverford: Carly Gannon
Lower Merion: Katherine Berg, Leona Fisher, Sarah Gallagher, Ashley Roberts, Sophie Schaffer, Mia Trailes
Marple Newtown: Ava Abatangelo, Kylie Gioia, Kristen Rutecki
Penncrest: Audrey Bassett, Margaret Howe-Consiglio, Charlotte Mingey
Radnor: Olivia DeCain, Brigid Lowry, Phoebe Proctor, Olivia Shea
Springfield: Bianca Caceci, Dana Mirigliano, Camryn Shea, Michaela Travers, Arden Turner
Strath Haven: Olivia Fender
Upper Darby: Grace Muldoon, Marie Smith