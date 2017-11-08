Upper Merion’s Hain, O’Malley, Davis announce college choices

UPPER MERION >> In Lexie Hain’s household it was mandatory to participate in sports.

She tried soccer and squash before settling on crew.

It was a fruitful settle.

Hain will be rowing for the next four years at Drexel University, and is looking forward to the challenge.

Hain was one of three Upper Merion seniors who made their college choices known Wednesday in a signing ceremony at the school.

Along with Hain’s choice of Drexel, Quinn O’Malley chose West Chester to continue her lacrosse career, while Andrea Davis picked Indiana University of Pennsylvania to continue playing lacrosse.

The trio was honored and photographed at the school Wednesday, then settled in to talk about their choices.

For Hain, the choice of Drexel was a by-product of rowing for the Whitemarsh Boat Club.

“Rowing for on the Delaware every day forced me to get better,” the senior said. “But the drive was too much, so I went to the Whitemarsh Boat Club.”

At the Boat Club Hain refined her skills, got stronger and soon found herself were she needed to be physically.

And while Hain does not see herself rowing beyond her collegiate commitment, she said she can see herself one day rowing for fun.

“I can see myself rowing with a masters program one day,” she said. “Right now all I want to do is better myself so that the team will benefit.”

For O’Malley, the choice of West Chester was based primarily on her goal of becoming an elementary school teacher.

“I’ve always wanted to be a schoolteacher and this will allow me to do that,” she said. “I’ve had a great time here, and if my stock goes up my goals will all be achieved.”

As for Davis, she had never heard of IUP until she received her offer.

“I didn’t even know there was an IUP,” she said with a proud smile, “but I got an offer, I went to the school for a visit and after I met the players and the coaches it seemed like a good fit for me.

“The girls on the team were all so helpful, and I’ve been told I’ll be getting some playing time right away, so I made up my mind to go there.”