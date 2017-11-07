Towne gives GA a spark in PAISAA win over SCH

Fort Washington >> The Germantown Academy Patriots came into the PAISAA as the No. 3 seed and cruised past the No. 6 Springside-Chestnut Hill Blue Devils in a quarterfinal matchup with a final 4-1 score.

Freshman Sophie Towne led the Patriots in her first career playoff game with two goals.

“I feel really good,” said Towne. “To get two goals in a playoff game, it feels really good especially with the support of my team.”

Patriot head coach Jackie Connard was excited about Towne’s performance in the playoff victory.

“I couldn’t be more proud of her,” said Connard. “She is one of the hardest working kids on our team. She has a great attitude and for her to come off the bench and have a big game today, it’s just great.”

Germantown Academy had a 2-0 lead at halftime with goals from Towne and Colleen Carrigan, respectively.The Blue Devils later cut the score in half with a goal halfway through the second half.

The Patriots lcame back two minutes later with a goal by Sammy Popper. Germantown increased the lead four minutes after Popper’s goal with Towne’s second goal to set the final 4-1 score.

Patriot goalkeeper Hannah Santos only let go one goal while gaining nine saves in the win. Connard was thrilled with the way her team performed in the quarterfinal matchup against the Blue Devils.

“Definitely good to get a decisive win today even in the rain,” said Connard. “That gives us good momentum heading into the semifinals.”

The Germantown Academy Patriots will now have one day of practice before facing the No. 2 seed Shipley in the PAISAA semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 9. Game time is yet to be determined.

Germantown Academy 4,

Springside-Chestnut Hill 1

GA 2 2 -4

SCH 0 1 -1

Goals – GA: Towne 2; Carrigan 1; Popper 1. SCH: Edelson 1.

Assists – GA: Ota 1.

Saves: GA: Santos 9. SCH: McNally 13.