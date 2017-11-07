Faith Christian falls to Camp Hill in PIAA Class A opener

LOWER PAXTON >> With one minute and 20 seconds left to play, a potential game-tying shot by Faith Christian bounced over the Camp Hill net, the Lions coming ever so close to forcing overtime with the defending state champs.

Camp Hill held on for the 1-0 victory, advancing to the Class A state quarterfinals after both teams battled through a wet but well-played contest at Landis Field Tuesday night.

“In the last 12 to 15 minutes of the first half, I think the tide changed, and we started playing possession instead of just trying to keep our heads above the water,” Faith coach Ryan Clymer said. “With a couple minutes to go, we had the one-on-one with the keeper, and we put it over.

“I thought we came out strong in the second half — the first 15 minutes was all ours. We had two corners in that time and just couldn’t put one away.”

The win advances Camp Hill to a Saturday matchup with either Mountain View or Millville.

The game went scoreless until 12 minutes remained, when Amias Colestock headed home a cross from Jake Coniglio. Camp Hill then held on in what was a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinal (also won by Camp Hill 1-0).

“It was a good match, same as last year,” said Clymer, who guided Faith to the District One title. “Hats off to them — they put one in and we did not.

“My bet is Camp Hill breezes through again. Last year, the final game in Hershey was 3-0 in the first 20 minutes. And coming into this, we told the guys that they beat us in the last minute last year. We said whoever wins this match is probably gonna win states.”

District Three Champ Camp Hill came out controlling things early but Faith keeper Chase Peev kept things deadlocked.

“Camp Hill dominated the first 25 minutes of the match and our keeper had two phenomenal saves in that time,” Clymer said.

Faith is set up well for next season, losing just four seniors to graduation.

“We learned so much from being in states for the first time last year and even the guys that didn’t get a chance to get on the field, just being there and being two matches into it, a lot of those guys got good playing time this year,” Clymer said. “I’m hoping we’re right back here next year.”