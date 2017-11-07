Dougherty scores four for Penncrest ice hockey rout

Matthew Dougherty scored four times and dished two assists as Penncrest claimed a 12-3 Central League win over Marple Newtown Monday.

Ian McDougall added two goals and two assists, Ben Samano scored twice to go with an assist and Declan Casey also had a three-point night for the Lions. CJ Reach chipped in two helpers, and Jack Fletcher and Sean Smolcynski had a goal and an assist each for the Lions, who scored seven times in the third period to blow open a 5-2 game after two.

Ian Malarick scored twice for Marple Newtown.

Great Valley 5, Bonner 4 >> A 4-1 lead after two periods wasn’t enough for the Friars, thanks to four unanswered tallies by Great Valley, including Daniel Kelly’s overtime marker 1:53 into the extra session.

Jakob Moleski scored twice — once short-handed and once on the power play — and set up Tim Campbell’s goal with 90 seconds left in the second to stake Bonner to a 4-1 lead. Campbell and Tyler Ruppert tallied a goal and an assist each, and Christian Caparra chipped in two helpers. Connor Lewis stopped 33 shots in goal for the Friars.

Great Valley potted a pair of short-handed goals in a third period marred by 98 combined penalty minutes; the last tally, by Sam Edwards off an Owen Lawless feed at 12:46 of the third, assured overtime, where Thomas Flynn set up Kelly for his second goal of the game.