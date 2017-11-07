Conwell-Egan falls to Calvary Christian in PIAA opener

BRISTOL TWP. – The previous time Conwell-Egan Catholic (CEC) faced off against District 1 rival Calvary Christian Academy (CCA), it was the opposite result. But that was a regular season matchup.

This time, in a PIAA Class A playoff opener that took place in a light downpour Tuesday afternoon at Henry C. Morgan Stadium, the Cougars rode a pair of early goals to a 2-0 triumph that ended the Lady Eagles season at 9-9-3 and gave Calvary its first ever state playoff win.

“I’m not really sure if you can be ready for rain but they seemed ready for the rain,” said CEC senior Ally Wojton. “They capitalized on our mistakes; they scored the same way twice.

“We just should have … we should have done a lot of things.”

What Egan could have done better was cut down the crossing passes in front of their own net between sophomores Sydney Ryan and Joslyn Stoltz.

The Dynamic Duo teamed up on a pair of goals just 1:17 apart with Ryan sending a cross from the right flank that Stoltz finished with 24:32 remaining in the first half. Less than 80 seconds later, the pair reversed roles with Ryan’s goal giving her side a two-goal cushion.

“We had plenty of chances to score; we just couldn’t put one in,” said Wojton. “Maybe it was just me but I think we were in their end of the field – both halves.”

The Eagles actually outshot Calvary in the first half. Wojton blasted one of her classic shots from midfield that was swallowed up by Cougars keeper Alanis Jean-Baptiste in the 22 minute.

Five minutes later, sophomore Alexandra Chalmers saw her shot blocked by Jean-Baptiste. With 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Jean-Baptiste stopped yet another shot by Chalmers.

“We just couldn’t put one together,” said Wojton. “Their goalie played great; she had a bunch of good saves. She really helped keep them in it.”

From Quincy Hollow, Levittown, Stoltz scored both goals for the Cougars in a 2-0 victory over Christopher Dock in the District 1 Class A championship.

Stoltz says her team entered the state playoff with Egan trying to reverse its fortunes from the loss to the Eagles that took place the first week in September

“It’s the finals and we had to get back that loss,” said Stoltz.

“Our goalie, Alanas, she gets on every ball and always gets it back up to us,” said Ryan.

Conwell-Egan wrapped up an historic season a campaign that saw the Eagles record a Philadelphia Catholic League quarterfinal win over Saint Hubert’s.

In a 2-0 win over the Bambies, Egan got a first half strike from Theresa Richardson and a penalty kick goal from Wojton to help seal the win.

Conwell-Egan waves good bye to 10 seniors including Wojton, Mackensie Michaels, Carly Bonfig, and Alexis Hyska, Erin Rotloff and goalkeeper Maddy Terry.

NOTES: in the opening moments of the first half, Calvary got senior Sarah Lieberman onto the field. Lieberman, who played travel soccer at one time with Wojton, Langhorne-Neshaminy United.

Calvary Christian 2, Conwell-Egan 0

(Nov. 7 at Truman)

CONWELL-EGAN (9-9-3) 0 0 – 0

CALVARY CHRISTIAN (15-4-1) 2 0 – 2

GOALS: CCA – Joslyn Stoltz, from Sydney Ryan, 16th minute, Sydney Ryan, from Joslyn Stoltz, 18th minute; CEC – none.