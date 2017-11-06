All-Central Girls Soccer: Conestoga’s Morgan MVP; Penncrest gets three nods

Conestoga and Penncrest shared the Central League title in 2017 with matching 10-1 marks. But on the individual account, Penncrest comes out on top with three representatives on the All-Central team, as voted by league coaches.
Senior striker Corryn Gamber joins a pair of juniors, defender Sarah Hughes and goalkeeper Bryn McLaughlin, on the All-Central team. Gamber has 22 goals this season for the states qualifiers in Class 3A, while McLaughlin and Hughes have contributed to a Lions defense that has surrendered just six goals in 20 matches. Junior Carly Dunford, who injured her knee against Conestoga and is out for the season, is on the second team.
One of those goals conceded was scored by Conestoga sophomore forward Caitlin Donovan, who lands on the first team. Her teammate, senior Hannah Morgan, was voted the All-Central MVP. Emily Wertz, also injured in the 1-0 Stoga win over Penncrest Oct. 10, earned second-team recognition.
A pair of freshman make the first team, with Lower Merion’s Maya Masotti and Strath Haven’s Maggie Forbes chosen. Also on the first team are: Haverford’s Annalena O’Reilly, Harriton’s Morgan Rees, Garnet Valley’s Kamryn McNeal, Springfield’s Olivia Little, and Radnor’s Jenna Spray.
The All-Central team is chosen by nomination and voting from league coaches. The Daily Times and PaPrepLive have no input in the process.
2017 Girls Soccer All-Central MVP: Hannah Morgan, Sr., Conestoga
Team Sportsmanship: 1. Upper Darby. T-2. Harriton and Strath Haven
All-Central Team
First Team
Hannah Morgan, Sr., Conestoga
Caitlin Donovan, So., Conestoga
Corryn Gamber, Sr., Penncrest
Sarah Hughes, Jr., Penncrest
Annalena O’Reilly, Jr., Haverford
Maya Masotti, Fr., Lower Merion
Maggie Forbes, Fr., Strath Haven
Morgan Rees, Sr., Harriton
Kamryn McNeal , Sr., Garnet Valley
Olivia Little, Sr., Springfield
Jenna Spray, Jr., Radnor
Bryn McLaughlin, Jr., Penncrest
Second Team
Becca Ritchie, Jr., Marple Newtown
Jaclyn Castell, Sr., Upper Darby
Emily Cooper, Sr., Ridley
Emily Wertz, Jr., Conestoga
Carly Dunford, Jr., Penncrest
Cece Peden, Sr., Haverford
Lilly Elman, Jr., Lower Merion
Liz Decarlo, Sr., Strath Haven
Reilly Short, Jr., Harriton
Alyssa Saito, Jr., Garnet Valley
Erin Cutcliff, Sr., Springfield
Alison Durfee, Jr., Haverford
Honorable Mention
Conestoga: Callista Courtney, Maeve Regan, Sydney Sloan, Nia Scott
Garnet Valley: Riley Delaney, Elena Murray, Haley Williams
Harriton: Sophie Edelblut, Gabriela Mazzoni,
Haverford: Grace Drames, Sadie Gold, Nora Janzer, Britt Reigler
Lower Merion: Aviva Kosto, Isabelle Kuszyk, Bridget McCann
Marple Newtown: Chloe Canonica, Anna Gries, Sarah Gries, Eralinda Hassani, Shannon McCarthy
Penncrest: Carly Baillis, Julia Mullaney, Katie Sparling
Radnor: Carolyn Eckstein, Missy Massimino, Brooksey Perrin-Hee, Audrey Rosenblum,
Ridley: Rylie Butler, Anna Charitonchick, Andrea Pezick, Micah Schiavo, Sydney Zimmerman
Springfield: Shannon Cutcliff, Isabelle Mastropietro, Julia Schickling
Strath Haven: Elisa Kruse, Carly Perlman
Upper Darby: Gabby Libero, Jessica Libero