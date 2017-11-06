All-Central Girls Soccer: Conestoga’s Morgan MVP; Penncrest gets three nods

Conestoga and Penncrest shared the Central League title in 2017 with matching 10-1 marks. But on the individual account, Penncrest comes out on top with three representatives on the All-Central team, as voted by league coaches.

Senior striker Corryn Gamber joins a pair of juniors, defender Sarah Hughes and goalkeeper Bryn McLaughlin, on the All-Central team. Gamber has 22 goals this season for the states qualifiers in Class 3A, while McLaughlin and Hughes have contributed to a Lions defense that has surrendered just six goals in 20 matches. Junior Carly Dunford, who injured her knee against Conestoga and is out for the season, is on the second team.

One of those goals conceded was scored by Conestoga sophomore forward Caitlin Donovan, who lands on the first team. Her teammate, senior Hannah Morgan, was voted the All-Central MVP. Emily Wertz, also injured in the 1-0 Stoga win over Penncrest Oct. 10, earned second-team recognition.

A pair of freshman make the first team, with Lower Merion’s Maya Masotti and Strath Haven’s Maggie Forbes chosen. Also on the first team are: Haverford’s Annalena O’Reilly, Harriton’s Morgan Rees, Garnet Valley’s Kamryn McNeal, Springfield’s Olivia Little, and Radnor’s Jenna Spray.

The All-Central team is chosen by nomination and voting from league coaches. The Daily Times and PaPrepLive have no input in the process.

2017 Girls Soccer All-Central MVP: Hannah Morgan, Sr., Conestoga

Team Sportsmanship: 1. Upper Darby. T-2. Harriton and Strath Haven

All-Central Team

First Team

Hannah Morgan, Sr., Conestoga

Caitlin Donovan, So., Conestoga

Corryn Gamber, Sr., Penncrest

Sarah Hughes, Jr., Penncrest

Annalena O’Reilly, Jr., Haverford

Maya Masotti, Fr., Lower Merion

Maggie Forbes, Fr., Strath Haven

Morgan Rees, Sr., Harriton

Kamryn McNeal , Sr., Garnet Valley

Olivia Little, Sr., Springfield

Jenna Spray, Jr., Radnor

Bryn McLaughlin, Jr., Penncrest

Second Team

Becca Ritchie, Jr., Marple Newtown

Jaclyn Castell, Sr., Upper Darby

Emily Cooper, Sr., Ridley

Emily Wertz, Jr., Conestoga

Carly Dunford, Jr., Penncrest

Cece Peden, Sr., Haverford

Lilly Elman, Jr., Lower Merion

Liz Decarlo, Sr., Strath Haven

Reilly Short, Jr., Harriton

Alyssa Saito, Jr., Garnet Valley

Erin Cutcliff, Sr., Springfield

Alison Durfee, Jr., Haverford

Honorable Mention

Conestoga: Callista Courtney, Maeve Regan, Sydney Sloan, Nia Scott

Garnet Valley: Riley Delaney, Elena Murray, Haley Williams

Harriton: Sophie Edelblut, Gabriela Mazzoni,

Haverford: Grace Drames, Sadie Gold, Nora Janzer, Britt Reigler

Lower Merion: Aviva Kosto, Isabelle Kuszyk, Bridget McCann

Marple Newtown: Chloe Canonica, Anna Gries, Sarah Gries, Eralinda Hassani, Shannon McCarthy

Penncrest: Carly Baillis, Julia Mullaney, Katie Sparling

Radnor: Carolyn Eckstein, Missy Massimino, Brooksey Perrin-Hee, Audrey Rosenblum,

Ridley: Rylie Butler, Anna Charitonchick, Andrea Pezick, Micah Schiavo, Sydney Zimmerman

Springfield: Shannon Cutcliff, Isabelle Mastropietro, Julia Schickling

Strath Haven: Elisa Kruse, Carly Perlman

Upper Darby: Gabby Libero, Jessica Libero