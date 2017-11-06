All-Central Boys Soccer: Conestoga’s Donovan earns MVP honors

Conestoga forward Chris Donovan has been busy in the postseason, scoring nine of his team’s 12 goals en route to the District 1 Class 4A titles as the Pioneers chase a second successive PIAA crown.

That excellence didn’t factor in to the All-Central voting, conducted by coaches prior to the postseason. But it reinforced the notion that they chose widely in making the senior Drexel commit the league’s MVP.

Donovan joined teammates/classmates Nick Jennings and Mike McCarthy on the first team. Lower Merion also placed three on the first team in Max Shapiro, Harrison Bloch and Sebastien Connelly. District 1 Class 3A runner-up got two spots via Alex Kades and Evan Tracy.

That leaves just four berths from the Delco contingent: Andrew Weir of Garnet Valley, Cameron Morse of Haverford, Ryan Peter of Radnor and Nate Perrins of Strath Haven.

The All-Central team is chosen by nomination and voting from league coaches. The Daily Times and PaPrepLive have no input in the process.

2017 Boys Soccer All-Central MVP: Chris Donovan, Sr., Conestoga

Team Sportsmanship: 1. Conestoga. 2. Ridley.3. Penncrest

First Team

Chris Donovan, Sr., Conestoga

Mike McCarthy, Sr., Conestoga

Nick Jennings, Sr., Conestoga

Andrew Weir, Sr., Garnet Valley

Alex Kades, Jr., Harriton

Evan Tracy, Jr., Harriton

Cameron Morse, Jr., Haverford

Harrison Bloch, Jr., Lower Merion

Max Shapiro, Sr., Lower Merion

Ryan Peter, Sr., Radnor

Nate Perrins, Sr., Strath Haven

Sebastian Connelly, Sr., Lower Merion

Second Team

Rodrigo Martinez, Sr., Radnor

Ethan Rodgers, Sr., Harriton

Connor Brown, Sr., Haverford

Ethan Blouin, Jr., Lower Merion

Luke Ciaverdelli , Sr., Marple Newtown

Max Brown, Jr., Penncrest

Ben Verbofsky, Jr., Radnor

Brendan Higgins, Sr., Ridley

Ronnie Miller, Sr., Springfield

Jon Kadoch, Sr., Strath Haven

Josh Mason, Sr., Strath Haven

Sahr Pessima, Sr., Upper Darby

Nate Congleton, Sr., Radnor

Honorable Mention

Conestoga: Jeff Charles, Logan Schwartz, Luke Smith

Garnet Valley: Michael Buchy, Nate Ominski, Jarred Sheffler

Harriton: Emil Andersen, Serhat Sakarcan

Haverford: Matt Billbrough, Wilson Dodds, Alex Reardon

Lower Merion: Isaac Brainsky, Wyatt Joseph, Kirk Robinson

Marple Newtown: Stephen Bradley, Chad Lairdson, Dan Quimby, Michael Smith

Penncrest: Matt Arborgast, Alex Boudazin

Radnor: Philip Gilbert, Peter Miller, Zach Quinn

Ridley: Zach Ritz, Brandon Zepp,

Springfield: Justin Eckard

Upper Darby: Jorge Bayberan, O’Shane Higgins, Michael Peters