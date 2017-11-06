All-Central Boys Soccer: Conestoga’s Donovan earns MVP honors

Conestoga forward Chris Donovan has been busy in the postseason, scoring nine of his team’s 12 goals en route to the District 1 Class 4A titles as the Pioneers chase a second successive PIAA crown.
That excellence didn’t factor in to the All-Central voting, conducted by coaches prior to the postseason. But it reinforced the notion that they chose widely in making the senior Drexel commit the league’s MVP.
Donovan joined teammates/classmates Nick Jennings and Mike McCarthy on the first team. Lower Merion also placed three on the first team in Max Shapiro, Harrison Bloch and Sebastien Connelly. District 1 Class 3A runner-up got two spots via Alex Kades and Evan Tracy.
That leaves just four berths from the Delco contingent: Andrew Weir of Garnet Valley, Cameron Morse of Haverford, Ryan Peter of Radnor and Nate Perrins of Strath Haven.
The All-Central team is chosen by nomination and voting from league coaches. The Daily Times and PaPrepLive have no input in the process.
2017 Boys Soccer All-Central MVP: Chris Donovan, Sr., Conestoga
Team Sportsmanship: 1. Conestoga. 2. Ridley.3. Penncrest
First Team
Chris Donovan, Sr., Conestoga
Mike McCarthy, Sr., Conestoga
Nick Jennings, Sr., Conestoga
Andrew Weir, Sr., Garnet Valley
Alex Kades, Jr., Harriton
Evan Tracy, Jr., Harriton
Cameron Morse, Jr., Haverford
Harrison Bloch, Jr., Lower Merion
Max Shapiro, Sr., Lower Merion
Ryan Peter, Sr., Radnor
Nate Perrins, Sr., Strath Haven
Sebastian Connelly, Sr., Lower Merion
Second Team
Rodrigo Martinez, Sr., Radnor
Ethan Rodgers, Sr., Harriton
Connor Brown, Sr., Haverford
Ethan Blouin, Jr., Lower Merion
Luke Ciaverdelli , Sr., Marple Newtown
Max Brown, Jr., Penncrest
Ben Verbofsky, Jr., Radnor
Brendan Higgins, Sr., Ridley
Ronnie Miller, Sr., Springfield
Jon Kadoch, Sr., Strath Haven
Josh Mason, Sr., Strath Haven
Sahr Pessima, Sr., Upper Darby
Nate Congleton, Sr., Radnor
Honorable Mention
Conestoga: Jeff Charles, Logan Schwartz, Luke Smith
Garnet Valley: Michael Buchy, Nate Ominski, Jarred Sheffler
Harriton: Emil Andersen, Serhat Sakarcan
Haverford: Matt Billbrough, Wilson Dodds, Alex Reardon
Lower Merion: Isaac Brainsky, Wyatt Joseph, Kirk Robinson
Marple Newtown: Stephen Bradley, Chad Lairdson, Dan Quimby, Michael Smith
Penncrest: Matt Arborgast, Alex Boudazin
Radnor: Philip Gilbert, Peter Miller, Zach Quinn
Ridley: Zach Ritz, Brandon Zepp,
Springfield: Justin Eckard
Upper Darby: Jorge Bayberan, O’Shane Higgins, Michael Peters