Malvern Prep tops Germantown Academy, moves closer to outright Inter-Ac title

WHITEMARSH >> Malvern Prep head football coach Dave Gueriera and his Friars insist they’re not going to share anything this year.

That includes the Inter-Academic League football championship.

So Saturday afternoon Gueriera and his charges took a big step toward making that goal come true when they drubbed Germantown Academy, 28-7 in a game at GA’s Carey Stadium.

The visitors took a 14-0 lead, then hung on behind the running of O’shaan Allison and a stout defense that held their hosts scoreless over the game’s final three quarters.

“At Malvern, we don’t believe in sharing anything,” said Gueriera with a wide smile, “so next Saturday we need to beat Chestnut Hill because we’re not about to share a championship with anybody.”

The Friars wasted little time, scoring on their initial drive and going 70 yards on seven plays with a 34-yard connection to quarterback Drew Gunther to tight end Cole McCabe setting up a 1-yard touchdown pass from Gunther to Quincy Watson.

Watson’s 37-yard run on the third play of the second quarter doubled the lead before GA could get on the board.

The Patriots did so after blocking a Friars punt and taking over at the Malvern 17-yard line.

Lacey Snowden’s 21-yard pass to Mike Reilly got the home team on the board with 6:29 left in the half, but the Patriots would not score again.

Meanwhile, Allison’s 53-yard run would increase the lead to 21-7 just 2:08 before halftime and the Friars would not look back.

“They’re a good team,” said GA head coach Matt Dence. “They’re banged up, but they have depth.

“We’re banged up and don’t have the same depth.”

GA huffed and puffed but couldn’t land a proximity touchdown.

Malvern finally put the game away on the fifth play of the fourth quarter when Allison scored on a 5-yard run, and the Inter-Ac title would come down to one game.

“Offensively, we did a good job of running the football,” Gueriera said, “and our quarterback delivered the ball and made plays when he had to.

“Now we have a week to get ready for our championship game.”