Irey’s OT goal leads Strath Haven

Mike Irey came through 23 seconds into overtime to give Strath Haven a 4-3 victory over Haverford in late Central League action Friday night. It was Irey’s second goal of the night.

Ryan Spanier and Blayden Reid set up the winning goal. Reid finished with one goal and one assist, while Trevor Lowe scored with 2:15 left in the third period to send the game into overtime.

Daniel Quartapella and Justin Harant had one goal and one assist apiece for Haverford. Andrew Daly also scored for the Fords.

In other Central action:

Lower Merion 3, Penncrest 2 >> Alex Broder put home a pass from Shane Leonard with 9:37 left in the third period to win it for the Aces. It was Leonard’s second assist of the game.

Sam Clapinson and Ian McDougal had the goals for the Lions.