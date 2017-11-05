Bonner & Prendergast wins District 12 field hockey title

The Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast field hockey team had some kind of weekend.

Friday night, the Pandas knocked off Archbishop Carroll in overtime to win their first Catholic League title since 2009.

Less than 24 hours later MBAP was celebrating again with its second straight District 12 Class 2A championship following a 9-0 victory over Franklin Towne Charter Saturday afternoon at the Germantown Supersite.

The reward is a date with Great Valley, the fourth-place team out of District 1, Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA tournament.

Alexis Eagan scored four straight goals to pace the Pandas (15-6) to their eighth straight win. They have outscored their opponents, 49-9, in that span. Reagan Dolan, Maeve Finnegan and Hailey Horan backed Eagan with one goal and one assist each. Cassandra Howard and Gia DiGalbo also scored, while Rachel Doubet had two assists.

In District 12 Class 3A:

Cardinal O’Hara 2, Central 0 >> Bunny Rupp scored both goals, one on a penalty stroke, to give the Lions the title and a berth in the PIAA tournament. O’Hara takes on Owen J. Roberts, the No. 4 team out of District 1, in the opening round Tuesday.

Marie Noon stopped four shots in goal to post the shutout.