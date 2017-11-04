Lansdale Catholic coasts past School of the Future for District 12-3A title

PHILADELPHIA >> It’s officially playoff season for the Philadelphia area and the Lansdale Catholic Crusaders started the playoffs in a big way by rolling over the School of the Future at the South Philadelphia Supersite with a 42-12 score to win the District 12-3A championship.

Sophomore running back Danny Dutkiewicz had a huge game for the Crusaders as he finished the game with 162 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Matt Casee also had a big game today with 132 yards and two touchdowns for Lansdale Catholic.

Crusaders head coach Tom Kirk was excited for his championship-winning team and the community at large. The district title is the first for Lansdale Catholic since it claimed the District 1 Class AA crown in 2007.

“I feel great for our kids, our coaching staff, our school, and the community,” said Kirk. “It’s been a long time since LC won a district championship and it’s just terrific.”

Lansdale Catholic wasn’t big on passing as they have been all year with quarterback Michael Dutkiewicz only throwing three pass attempts. His one reception, however, was a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jake Doheny in the third quarter.

The Crusader defense came up big in the championship win as well by holding the quarterback down to only four pass completions.

Ironically, both Lansdale Catholic and the School of the Future will meet again next week in the District 1/12-3A regional semifinals at a location yet to be determined. The only difference this time is that the Crusaders will be the away team as they were the home team for the District 12 championship game.

Lansdale Catholic 42, School of the Future 12

SF 0 6 0 6 -12

LC 7 7 14 14 -42

LC- Casee 1-yard run (Menges kick)

SF- #22 12-yard run (2-point conversion failed)

LC- Casee 18-yard run (Menges kick)

LC- Dutkiewicz 15-yard run (Menges kick)

LC- Doheny 50-yard pass from Dutkiewicz (Menges kick)

LC Dutkiewicz 25-yard run (Menges kick)

SF- #7 5-yard run (2-point conversion failed)

LC- Carr 8-yard run (Menges kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

SF LC

First Downs 9 12

Rushing yards 206 339

Passing yards 60 50

Total yards 266 389

Passing 4-11 1-3

Penalties 7-70 8-65

Fumbles lost 1 0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Lansdale Catholic: D. Dutkiewicz 16-162 2 TD; Casee 12-132 2 TD; M. Dutkiewicz 1-(-2); Doheny 1-7; Carr 4-16 1 TD; Owen 3-14; Zawadski 1-10.

PASSING – Lansdale Catholic: M. Dutkiewicz 1-3 50 yds 1 TD.

RECEIVING – Lansdale Catholic: Doheny 1-50 1 TD.