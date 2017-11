All-Pioneer Athletic Conference Girls Golf Teams

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its season-ending All-Conference Teams earlier this week for the girls golf season. Below are the selections, broken down into First and Second Teams as well as Honorable Mention.

First Team

Name School Grade Liddie McCook Downingtown East Jr. Liv Juliana Great Valley Sr. Grace Hickey Downingtown West Sr. Grace Simenson Phoenixville Sr. Savanna Haas Boyertown Sr. Emma Lawrie Methacton Sr. Courtney Caiola Pope John Paul II Sr.

Second Team

Name School Grade Casey Ruch Downingtown West So. Lily Byrne Downingtown West Jr. Kaitlyn Pupillo Perkiomen Valley Sr. Morgan Frampton Phoenixville So. Shea Cabaddu Downingtown West Sr. Anisha Sonti Downingtown East So. Caitlin McGrinder Downingtown West Sr.

Honorable Mention