All-Pioneer Athletic Conference Boys Golf Teams

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its season-ending All-Conference Teams earlier this week for the boys golf season. Below are the selections, broken down into First and Second Teams as well as Honorable Mention.

First Team

Name School Grade Ben Pochet Spring-Ford Sr. JT Spina Pope John Paul II Sr. Ward McHenry Owen J. Roberts Sr. Caleb Ryan Norristown Jr. Josh Ryan Norristown Fr. John Straub Spring-Ford Sr. Andrew Catania Methacton Jr. Christian Rossi Methacton Sr.

Second Team

Name School Grade Greg Hiriak Pope John Paul II Sr. Ryan Glenn Owen J. Roberts Jr. Luke Watson Spring-Ford Fr. John Cooper Methacton Sr. AJ Thomas Methacton Jr.

Honorable Mention