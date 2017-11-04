Connect with us

Fall Sports

All-Pioneer Athletic Conference Boys Golf Teams

The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its season-ending All-Conference Teams earlier this week for the boys golf season. Below are the selections, broken down into First and Second Teams as well as Honorable Mention.

First Team

NameSchoolGrade
Ben PochetSpring-FordSr.
JT SpinaPope John Paul IISr.
Ward McHenryOwen J. RobertsSr.
Caleb RyanNorristownJr.
Josh RyanNorristownFr.
John StraubSpring-FordSr.
Andrew CataniaMethactonJr.
Christian RossiMethactonSr.

Second Team

NameSchoolGrade
Greg HiriakPope John Paul IISr.
Ryan GlennOwen J. RobertsJr.
Luke WatsonSpring-FordFr.
John CooperMethactonSr.
AJ ThomasMethactonJr.

Honorable Mention

NameSchoolGrade
Nick MartinMethactonSo.
Andrew GiorgiPerkiomen ValleySr.
Steven StumpoSpring-FordJr.
Nathan PierceSpring-FordSo.
Axel KalbachSpring-FordJr.
Jeff CooperMethactonFr.
David AntoniukPope John Paul IISr.
Andrew FuhrmanSpring-FordSr.

