Sacred Heart headed back to state tournament

Sacred Heart Academy will return to the PIAA tournament for the sixth time in program history.

Jaycee Webster posted six kills, five aces and five assists to help the Lions claim a 3-0 win over Parkway West for the District 1-12 Class A title

Wednesday afternoon at Bishop McDevitt High School.

“They’re really excited to get back,” Sacred Heart coach Sam Moyerman said. “The Dock (Mennonite) match last week was an emotional high, against a league rival. This was nice. The kids got the trophy and their medals. It was a nice little moment. Everyone played, which was a nice way to reward them for their hard work this season.”

The Lions (14-9) swept the match by scores of 25-8, 25-10, 25-14.

Hannah Martinson added 10 aces and 12 assists. Mia Anthony chipped in with five digs, four kills and three aces. Sacred Heart takes on the District 3 runner-up next Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA tournament.