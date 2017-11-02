Mayer scores 3 goals, Lower Moreland tops Lansdale Catholic for PIAA berth

LOWER MORELAND >> Lower Moreland was looking for a state berth.

Lansdale Catholic was looking for some improvement.

Both programs got what they wanted in their District 1/12 Class A field hockey matchup Thursday afternoon, although it was Lower Moreland that came away with a state berth via a 5-0 win that featured three goals from Ursinus-bound Jamie Mayer and one goal each from Linda Tang and Jamie’s sister Taryn Mayer.

“This is the first state berth this program has ever gotten,” said Lions head coach Jessica Ashenbrenner. “To our knowledge this is the first state berth, although that’s not a definite.

“But in all of our research this is the first one.”

It didn’t take long for the Lions to hit the scoreboard as Mayer found the net about 5:00 in, and the Lions never backed down.

Linda Tang followed late in the half and the Lions (who played as the visitors even though the match was on their home turf) had a lead they’d not lose.

Jamie Mayer scored twice in the second half and Taryn added a third in the game’s final 5:00 as the Lions pulled away.

The loss, however, did not bother Crusaders head coach Alexis Setley.

“Our goal was just to come here and show improvement,” Setley said, “and I think we did that.

“Lower Moreland is very good, and there was periods in the game when we stayed with them, and I think that shows definite improvement.”

As for Lower Moreland, coach Ashenbrenner was pleased the team is continuing, and they will begin state play Tuesday against either Oley Valley or Newport.

Notes >> LC’s Lindsay Currie is the lone Crusaders player who will continue playing this year. She has been selected to represent the Crusaders on the Philadelphia Field Hockey team which will play a series of matches in the coming weeks.