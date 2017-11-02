Fourteen games in the opening round of the District 1 playoffs this week will feature Delco teams spanning four classes. Matthew De George and Matt Smith preview each and every one of them, starting with a pair of 2016 rematches in Class 6A. In Class 5A, seven of the eight first-round affairs include a Delco team, including a pair of intra-league matchups, one each for the Central League and Del Val. The Delco Football experts also pick an upset to be on alert for this week. All that and more on the Delco Football Podcast (subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find us on SoundCloud.)
Fall Sports
Delco Football Podcast: The playoff preview
More in Fall Sports
-
All-Pioneer Athletic Conference Boys Cross Country Teams
The Pioneer Athletic Conference released its 2017 All-League boys cross country selections on Thursday...
-
House Money: Owen J. Roberts playing with nothing to lose against Downingtown East
BUCKTOWN >> Owen J. Roberts head coach Rich Kolka knows not many will have...
-
Radnor-Lower Merion football rivalry never gets old
The oldest continuous public high school football rivalry in the United States – Lower...
-
Shipley boys’ soccer team wins Friends’ Schools League title
Gladwyne >> Winning by losing might sound like an old adage but it’s a...