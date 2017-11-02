Delco Football Podcast: The playoff preview

Fourteen games in the opening round of the District 1 playoffs this week will feature Delco teams spanning four classes. Matthew De George and Matt Smith preview each and every one of them, starting with a pair of 2016 rematches in Class 6A. In Class 5A, seven of the eight first-round affairs include a Delco team, including a pair of intra-league matchups, one each for the Central League and Del Val. The Delco Football experts also pick an upset to be on alert for this week. All that and more on the Delco Football Podcast (subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find us on SoundCloud.)