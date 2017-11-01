Reporter-Times Herald Area Football Preview Capsules

District 1-6A First Round

Haverford at

North Penn

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Crawford Stadium, North Penn.

Records: Sixth-seeded North Penn is 8-2 overall and finished 6-0 in the Suburban One League Continental Conference. No. 11 Haverford is 8-2 overall and finished 6-2 in the Central League.

Where They’re Ranked: North Penn is No. 6 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20. Haverford is No. 17.

Up next: The winner advances to next week’s quarterfinals against either Garnet Valley or Central Bucks West.

Last Week: The Knights rolled past Abington 46-8. The Fords lost 31-17 to Springfield Delco.

Last Year: North Penn won 56-7 over Haverford in the first round of districts.

Players to Watch: K.J. Cartwright gained 98 yards and scored four touchdowns last week for the Knights. Quarterback Jake Ruane has been having a tremendous year for the Fords.

Prediction: North Penn 35, Haverford 21.

District 1-6A First Round

Quakertown at

Pennridge

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Helman Field, Pennridge.

On the air: The game will be broadcast live on the radio on 1440 AM and live online at www.wnpv1440.com.

Records: Tenth-seeded Quakertown is 7-2 overall and finished 5-1 in the SOL American. No. 7 Pennridge is 8-2 overall and finished 5-1 in the SOL Continental.

Where They’re Ranked: Pennridge is No. 10 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Up next: The winner advances to play either Perk Valley or Penn Wood in the quarters.

Last Week: The Rams won 28-12 over Central Bucks East. The Panthers blew away PW 42-23.

Last Year: Pennridge rolled 55-27 over Quakertown on Thanksgiving.

Players to Watch: Evan Exner and Nick Tarburton were part of a robust ground attack last week for the Rams. Michael Terra is a big ground gainer for Quakertown.

Prediction: Pennridge 27, Quakertown 20.

District 1-6A First Round

Penn Wood at

Perkiomen Valley

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at PV.

Records: Second-seeded Perk Valley is 9-1 and finished 5-0 in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division. No. 15 Penn Wood is 8-2 overall and finished 5-0 in the Del Val League.

Where They’re Ranked: Perk Valley is No. 11 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Up next: The winner advances to next week’s quarterfinals to take on either Pennridge or Quakertown.

Last Week: The Vikings won 43-26 over Pottsgrove in the PAC title game. The Patriots won 14-6 over Chester.

Last Year: Perk Valley was a 55-28 winner over Penn Wood in the opening round of districts.

Players to Watch: Ryan Cerula is a special teams demon for PV — last week he returned the opening kickoff 88 yards for a score. Desman Johnson Jr. can air it out for the Pats — last week he threw for almost 200 yards.

Prediction: Perk Valley 23, Penn Wood 10.

District 1-6A First Round

Central Bucks West at

Garnet Valley

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Garnet Valley.

Records: Fourteenth-seeded CB West is 6-4 overall and finished 2-4 in the SOL Continental. No. 3 Garnet Valley is 9-1 overall and 8-1 in the Central League.

Where They’re Ranked: Garnet Valley is No. 9 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Up next: The winner advances to next week’s quarterfinals to face either North Penn or Haverford.

Last Week: The Bucks were upset 21-14 by Souderton Area. The Jaguars hammered Conestoga 49-19.

Last Year: The two teams did not meet in 2016.

Players to Watch: Senior running back Jake Reichwein could be in line for a big game for the Bucks. The Jags have a diverse ground attack that features Colin Robinson.

Prediction: Garnet Valley 33, CB West 20.

District 1-6A First Round

Spring-Ford at

Neshaminy

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Heartbreak Ridge, Neshaminy.

Records: The No. 16 Rams are 6-4 overall and finished 3-2 in the PAC Liberty. The No. 1 Skins are 9-1 overall and finished 6-0 in the SOL National.

Where They’re Ranked: Neshaminy is No. 8 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Last Week: Spring-Ford was a 51-13 winner over Pope John Paul II. Neshaminy hung on for a wild 21-20 win over Pennsbury.

Last Year: The two teams did not meet in 2016.

Players to Watch: Quarterback T.J. Pergine was 15 of 28 last week for 240 yards in a big game for the Rams. Neshaminy has a tough runner in Joel Stills.

Prediction: Neshaminy 28, Spring-Ford 7.

District 12-6A Semifinal

Roman Catholic vs.

La Salle

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Plymouth-Whitemarsh.

Records: The Cahillites are 2-8 overall and finished 2-4 in the Philadelphia Catholic League Red Division. La Salle is 6-3 overall and finished 4-2 in the PCL Red.

Where They’re Ranked: La Salle is No. 6 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Up next: The winner will face either Father Judge or St. Joe’s Prep in the final next week.

Last Week: Roman won 14-7 over Father Judge. La Salle fell to Archbishop Wood, 31-17.

Last Meeting: The Explorers routed Roman 42-7 in Week Eight.

Players to Watch: Malik Griffin is a nice deep threat for Roman. Danny Solecki threw four touchdown passes in the first meeting between the two.

Prediction: La Salle 42, Roman 7.

District 1-5A First Round

Radnor at

Upper Dublin

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Upper Dublin.

Records: Twelfth-seeded Radnor is 5-5 overall and finished 3-5 in the Central League. No. 5 Upper Dublin is 6-3 overall and finished 4-2 in the SOL American.

Up next: The winner moves onto the quarterfinals to face either Academy Park or Chichester.

Last Week: The Raiders won big over Penncrest, 35-13. The Cardinals lost 21-20 to Upper Moreland.

Last Year: The two teams did not meet in 2016.

Players to Watch: Radnor has a pretty mobile quarterback in Sean Mullarkey. Lucas Roselli averaged eight yards per carry last week for Upper Dublin.

Prediction: Upper Dublin 24, Radnor 20.

District 1-4A Semifinal

Upper Perkiomen at

Pope John Paul II

Time/Place: Saturday, 7 p.m., at Conshohocken Field A.

Records: Third-seeded Upper Perk is 6-4 overall and finished 4-1 in the PAC Frontier. No. 2 Pope John Paul II is 7-3 overall and finished 3-2 in the PAC Frontier.

Up next: The winner moves onto the final to face either Pottsgrove or Interboro.

Last Week: The Indians lost 31-6 to Owen J. Roberts. PJP lost 51-13 to Spring-Ford.

Last meeting: Upper Perk won 41-14 over PJP in Week Eight.

Players to Watch: UP’s Tyler Whary rushed for over 100 yards in the first meeting between the two. In that same game, PJP’s Jacob Bildstein had seven receptions for 74 yards.

Prediction: Upper Perk 30, Pope John Paul II 23.

District 1-12 3A Regional Semifinal

Lansdale Catholic vs.

School of the Future

Time/Place: Saturday, 1 p.m., at the South Philly Super Site.

Records: The Crusaders are 3-6 overall and finished 3-3 in the PCL Blue. Future is 6-2 overall and finished 5-2 in the Philly Public League.

Up next: The winner advances to face either New Hope or Conwell Egan in the final.

Last Week: LC won 49-27 over Bishop McDevitt. High School of the Future defeated Kipp-DuBois Collegiate Academy 34-8 in the Public League 3A Championship.

Last Year: The two teams did not meet a year ago.

Players to Watch: Matt Casee gets tough yards for the Crusaders and could help tilt control to LC. QB Mike Dutkiewicz could also be instrumental for the Crusader attack.

Prediction: LC 27, Future 19.

Malvern Prep at

Germantown Academy

Time/Place: Saturday, 2 p.m., at GA.

Records: Malvern is 4-4 overall and 3-0 in the InterAC. GA is 5-4 overall and 1-2 in the InterAC.

Last Week: The Friars rolled 31-7 over Haverford School. The Patriots were shut out 18-0 by Episcopal Academy.

Last Year: Malvern won 45-15 over GA.

Players to Watch: Malvern defensive lineman Ryan Betz and linebacker Cole McCabe are committed to play at Bucknell next year. Linebacker Tanner Long helps bolster the defense for GA.

Prediction: Malvern Prep 28, GA 14.

Methacton at

Upper Darby

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Upper Darby.

Records: The Warriors are 0-10 overall and finished 0-5 in the PAC Liberty. The Royals are 6-4 overall and finished 5-3 in the Central League.

Last Week: Methacton was shut out, 20-0 by Pottstown. Upper Darby lost 36-22 to Ridley.

Last Year: Upper Darby was a 42-22 winner over Methacton.

Players to Watch: Dylan Schultz was out last week for the Warriors, with Nicholas Olivieri replacing him at the QB spot. Josh Gouch is a versatile threat at QB for the Royals.

Prediction: Upper Darby 35, Methacton 7.