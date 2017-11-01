Former Souderton coach Drew Darrah dies at 80

The area lost a coaching icon this week when former longtime Souderton coach Drew Darrah passed away in his sleep early Monday morning at the age of 80.

Darrah was a coaching fixture at Souderton High School, leading the Indians from 1964-1997. His squads enjoyed a tremendous run of success, as Darrah compiled an overall record of 223-127-9 during his tenure.

His offenses known for their tricky trap plays that constantly caught teams off guard, Souderton won four Bux-Mont League titles during that run, coming in 1969, 1988, 1992 and 1993.

Darrah was a three-sport athlete himself, competing in football, basketball and baseball in his days at Upper Moreland. He graduated in 1955.

Darrah also came out of retirement in 2001 to serve as a line coach at North Penn under then-head coach Mike Pettine Jr.

Darrah was inducted into the North Penn-Souderton Hall of Fame in 1995 and went onto Souderton’s Wall of Fame in 2010.

A football lifer, Darrah played college football at Millersville University and even played semi-pro with a variety of teams before becoming a coach.