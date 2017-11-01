Conwell-Egan Catholic Girls Soccer captures sixth straight District 12 Championship

PHILADELPHIA – Conwell-Egan Catholic captured its sixth consecutive District 12 Class A Championship with a 3-0 win over Philadelphia Academy Charter (PAC) Wednesday afternoon at Charlie Martin Memorial Stadium at Northeast High School.

The Lady Eagles got first-half goals from junior Annie Corrigan, sophomore Alexandra Chalmers and freshman Julia McVey to help seal the win.

Senior goalkeeper Maddy Terry recorded the team’s fifth shutout of the season in between the pipes for Conwell-Egan.

PAC sophomore goalkeeper Erin Beck was playing her first game in goal for the Chargers, filling in for senior Lauren Beck, who was injured in the team’s 3-2 double overtime loss to Frankin Towne Charter in the Philadelphia Public League semifinals.

Conwell-Egan Catholic 3, Philadelphia Academy Charter 0

(Nov. 1 at Northeast HS)

CONWELL-EGAN 3 0 – 3

PAC 0 0 – 0