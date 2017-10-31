Merion Mercy sends Strath Haven home

Strath Haven faced a daunting task Tuesday in the playback round of the District 1 Class 2A field hockey tournament.

To keep their season alive, all the Panthers had to do was get past fifth-seeded Merion Mercy, which won the Class 2A district title last season and has been to the district final in three of the last four years.

It proved to be too much for the ninth-seeded Panthers to overcome.

The Golden Bears used single goals from Margo Carlin, Emily Hauck, Arianna Lavelle and Kelly Thomas to stay alive in the tournament with a 4-0 triumph over Strath Haven at the Proving Grounds Tuesday afternoon.

Merion Mercy (15-5-1) will be back in Conshohocken Friday to take on fifth-seeded Phoenixville in the fifth-place game. The winner advances to the PIAA tournament and the loser goes home. The Phantoms defeated No. 14 West Chester Rustin, 5-2, to keep their season alive.

Strath Haven is the second Central League team the Golden Bears have sent home. Merion Mercy blanked Radnor, 3-0, in the second round of the district tournament.

Carlin tallied the first goal. Hauck stayed with a play to give the Golden Bears a 2-0 lead at halftime. Lavelle and Thomas scored in the second half to put the game away.