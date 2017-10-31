Baldwin School soccer squad’s aggressive 2nd half defeats Germantown Academy

The Baldwin School soccer team (12-4-2, 7-3-1) earned a 2-1 victory against Germantown Academy Tuesday. The Polar Bears are in second place in the Inter-Ac with one game remaining (against Academy of Notre Dame Nov. 2).

After a scoreless first half, GA scored the first goal when Kathryn Hackley converted a penalty kick after the referee called a hand ball by a Baldwin defender.

Baldwin tied the score when junior midfielder Natalie Sgro scored off a passing combination play from freshman midfielder Kahlia Bailey and sophomore midfielder Alex Loomis.

With the game tied at 1-1, Baldwin senior midfielder Rachel White was able to break through the GA defense with a solo run to beat two defenders and the goalie with a low placed shot to the corner.

Baldwin junior goalie Simi Bleznak recorded nine saves.