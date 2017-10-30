Daly, Carroll settle for shot at field hockey title

UPPER DARBY >> Keri Daly had a smile on her face as she walked off the field following Archbishop Carroll’s 2-0 triumph over Cardinal O’Hara in the Philadelphia Catholic League field hockey semifinals at Bonner & Prendergast Monday afternoon.

The junior center back had every reason to be happy. The win put the second-seeded Patriots in the PCL final for the second year in a row. But Daly was a mix of emotions.

“She didn’t think she played her best game of the season,” Carroll coach Christina Elisio said.

You would have a hard time convincing the Lions of that. The play of Carroll’s back line, spearheaded by Daly in the middle, combined with goals from senior Jade Orsatti and sophomore Megan Curry, is the reason O’Hara will not have a chance at a three-peat.

“We worked as a unit today, but I think we could have done a little better defensively,” Daly said. “Usually, I’m the one to talk a lot, but it just seemed like it was low communication today.”

There was enough chatter by the defense that junior goalie MaryKate Kearney only had to make three saves as the Patriots posted their sixth shutout against a Catholic League opponent and second versus O’Hara.

“We’re strong back there with Keri,” Elisio said. “She’s phenomenal.”

Carroll’s reward is a rematch with top-seeded Bonner & Prendergast Friday night in the PCL final at Villanova’s home field at the Proving Grounds in Conshohocken.

The Pandas topped Little Flower, 12-0, in the semifinal at O’Hara to reach the final for the first time since 2015. As for the regular-season meeting, MBAP won that game, 3-2, on a goal by Carly Brosious with 2:03 to play in the game.

PHOTO GALLERY: Cardinal O’Hara vs. Archbishop Carroll

The Patriots are going for their first title since 2014, but there’s more at stake than that. The winner of the Patriots-Pandas game plays for the District 12 Class 2A title, and a berth in the PIAA Tournament, Saturday at the Germantown supersite. The loser goes home.

The PCL title, though, is No. 1 on Carroll’s agenda.

“We really want to win because we didn’t win last year,” Daly said.

O’Hara, meanwhile, moves on despite the loss. The Lions will face the winner of Wednesday’s Public League final between Central and Northeast for the Class 3A title in the second half of Saturday’s District 12 championship doubleheader at Germantown.

O’Hara’s defense was tough, too. Goalie Marie Noon made three saves, including one off a blast by Maeve Riehman midway through the first half and Carroll clinging to a 1-0 lead. The Lions just could not find the back of the cage.

“Our defense is the heart of our team,” O’Hara coach Moire Pellegrini said. “They carry us. They save us a lot. I think all great plays start with the defense. We just couldn’t finish. We had tons of opportunities, but that’s something we’ve struggled with all season.”

Carroll took advantage of the few chances it had on the offensive end. Orsatti broke up a scoreless deadlock when she put home a shot by senior Hannah Bateman 8:05 into the first half.

But it was still anyone’s game until Curry showed why Elisio promoted her to the varsity unit for the playoffs. Curry put home a pass from Bateman with 8:56 to play to seal the victory.

“I was scared when I saw the ball coming at me, but I was able to knock it in,” Curry said. “I was just in the right place at the right time.”