Daily Local News regular season stat leaders

Rushing

   RushesYardsTDsAvg.
Kevin FrancisAvon GroveSr.2851818246.4
Aaron Young CoatesvilleJr.11012192111.1
Garvey JonassaintD'town EastJr.127940127.4
Brassir StockerD'town EastSr.118897107.6
Brandon Holz OxfordSr.13688996.5
Tim AivadoD'town EastSr.155835115.4
Nick BenoitWC RustinSr.96811118.4
Garrett CoxKennettJr.167751104.5
O'Shaan AllisonMalvern PrepSr.12072966.1
CJ PrestonWC HendersonSr.14367674.7

Receiving

   ReceptionsYardsTDsAvg.
Brandon DeShieldsOxfordSr.5310131019.1
Dapree BryantCoatesvilleSoph.417581218.5
Ian TracyWC HendersonSr.37656517.7
Mitch KosaraKennettJr.28611621.8
Josh WillenbrockD'town WestSr.25578423.1
JT HowerUnionvilleSr.26553621.3
Dan ByrnesD'town WestJr.35541315.5
Michael GrayWC EastJr.43511711.9
Chris BrooksKennettSr.33500415.2
Josh BurgessGreat ValleyJr.26445617.1

Passing

(min. 70 attempts)  RatingsCompletionsAttemptsYardsTDsINTs
Ricky OrtegaCoatesvilleSoph.201.51241791922242
Alex GorgoneUnionvilleSr.171.2711261296178
Will PileggiWC RustinSr.160.8437564293
Chandler EnglandOxfordSr.157.91352252081187
Shane WolfordAvon GroveSr.156.061110108295
Jake DilcherKennettSr.151.61021751561147
Jake PrevostGreat ValleyJr.148.0971601201132
Will HowardD'town WestSoph.144.81282121795114
Drew GuntherMalvern PrepJr.136.6921711309124
Bryce LaulettaD'town EastSr.131.877132103088

Total scrimmage yards

   Rush yardsReceiving yardsTotal yardsOffensive TDs
Kevin Francis Avon GroveSr.181866188426
Aaron YoungCoatesvilleJr.1219201142023
Joe ZubillagaUnionvilleSr.664425108917
Brandon DeShieldsOxfordSr.51013101810
Brassir StockerD'town EastSr.89710099711
Brandon HolzOxfordSr.88910399210
Garvey JonassaintD'town EastJr.9403397312
Nick BenoitWC RustinSr.81110691712
Tim AivadoD'town EastSr.8357290712
Dapree BryantCoatesvilleSoph.12775888515

Team Offense

(per game)PointsRush yardsPass yardsTotal yardsFumbles (total)INTs (total)
D'town East38.4308.4101409.448
Coatesville38.3216199.5415.552
Oxford37.6188.5213.4401.968
WC Rustin32.6263.664.2327.863
Unionville32.4231.6136.9368.548
Bishop Shanahan31.2212.7132.2344.968
Avon Grove26230.4108.2338.696
Great Valley25.5168.7147.7316.445
Kennett24.8160.8168.9329.7611
D'town West23.2130.6183.431474

Team Defense

(per game)PointsRush yardsPass yardsTotal yardsFumbles (total)INTs (total)
Coatesville11.5113.8121.6235.4158
Unionville16.5162.983.3246.275
D'town East17.8101.4149250.4710
Bishop Shanahan18.5147.499.2246.649
Malvern Prep21.5121.8209330.846
Avon Grove22.4207.9127.2335.179
WC Rustin24.5151.2171.6322.845
Great Valley25.7245.1105.6350.789
D'town West26188.4137.7326.146
Oxford30.4183.5148.4331.917

