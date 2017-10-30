Daily Local News regular season stat leaders

Rushing
|Rushes
|Yards
|TDs
|Avg.
|Kevin Francis
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|285
|1818
|24
|6.4
|Aaron Young
|Coatesville
|Jr.
|110
|1219
|21
|11.1
|Garvey Jonassaint
|D'town East
|Jr.
|127
|940
|12
|7.4
|Brassir Stocker
|D'town East
|Sr.
|118
|897
|10
|7.6
|Brandon Holz
|Oxford
|Sr.
|136
|889
|9
|6.5
|Tim Aivado
|D'town East
|Sr.
|155
|835
|11
|5.4
|Nick Benoit
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|96
|811
|11
|8.4
|Garrett Cox
|Kennett
|Jr.
|167
|751
|10
|4.5
|O'Shaan Allison
|Malvern Prep
|Sr.
|120
|729
|6
|6.1
|CJ Preston
|WC Henderson
|Sr.
|143
|676
|7
|4.7
Receiving
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Avg.
|Brandon DeShields
|Oxford
|Sr.
|53
|1013
|10
|19.1
|Dapree Bryant
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|41
|758
|12
|18.5
|Ian Tracy
|WC Henderson
|Sr.
|37
|656
|5
|17.7
|Mitch Kosara
|Kennett
|Jr.
|28
|611
|6
|21.8
|Josh Willenbrock
|D'town West
|Sr.
|25
|578
|4
|23.1
|JT Hower
|Unionville
|Sr.
|26
|553
|6
|21.3
|Dan Byrnes
|D'town West
|Jr.
|35
|541
|3
|15.5
|Michael Gray
|WC East
|Jr.
|43
|511
|7
|11.9
|Chris Brooks
|Kennett
|Sr.
|33
|500
|4
|15.2
|Josh Burgess
|Great Valley
|Jr.
|26
|445
|6
|17.1
Passing
|(min. 70 attempts)
|Ratings
|Completions
|Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|INTs
|Ricky Ortega
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|201.5
|124
|179
|1922
|24
|2
|Alex Gorgone
|Unionville
|Sr.
|171.2
|71
|126
|1296
|17
|8
|Will Pileggi
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|160.8
|43
|75
|642
|9
|3
|Chandler England
|Oxford
|Sr.
|157.9
|135
|225
|2081
|18
|7
|Shane Wolford
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|156.0
|61
|110
|1082
|9
|5
|Jake Dilcher
|Kennett
|Sr.
|151.6
|102
|175
|1561
|14
|7
|Jake Prevost
|Great Valley
|Jr.
|148.0
|97
|160
|1201
|13
|2
|Will Howard
|D'town West
|Soph.
|144.8
|128
|212
|1795
|11
|4
|Drew Gunther
|Malvern Prep
|Jr.
|136.6
|92
|171
|1309
|12
|4
|Bryce Lauletta
|D'town East
|Sr.
|131.8
|77
|132
|1030
|8
|8
Total scrimmage yards
|Rush yards
|Receiving yards
|Total yards
|Offensive TDs
|Kevin Francis
|Avon Grove
|Sr.
|1818
|66
|1884
|26
|Aaron Young
|Coatesville
|Jr.
|1219
|201
|1420
|23
|Joe Zubillaga
|Unionville
|Sr.
|664
|425
|1089
|17
|Brandon DeShields
|Oxford
|Sr.
|5
|1013
|1018
|10
|Brassir Stocker
|D'town East
|Sr.
|897
|100
|997
|11
|Brandon Holz
|Oxford
|Sr.
|889
|103
|992
|10
|Garvey Jonassaint
|D'town East
|Jr.
|940
|33
|973
|12
|Nick Benoit
|WC Rustin
|Sr.
|811
|106
|917
|12
|Tim Aivado
|D'town East
|Sr.
|835
|72
|907
|12
|Dapree Bryant
|Coatesville
|Soph.
|127
|758
|885
|15
Team Offense
|(per game)
|Points
|Rush yards
|Pass yards
|Total yards
|Fumbles (total)
|INTs (total)
|D'town East
|38.4
|308.4
|101
|409.4
|4
|8
|Coatesville
|38.3
|216
|199.5
|415.5
|5
|2
|Oxford
|37.6
|188.5
|213.4
|401.9
|6
|8
|WC Rustin
|32.6
|263.6
|64.2
|327.8
|6
|3
|Unionville
|32.4
|231.6
|136.9
|368.5
|4
|8
|Bishop Shanahan
|31.2
|212.7
|132.2
|344.9
|6
|8
|Avon Grove
|26
|230.4
|108.2
|338.6
|9
|6
|Great Valley
|25.5
|168.7
|147.7
|316.4
|4
|5
|Kennett
|24.8
|160.8
|168.9
|329.7
|6
|11
|D'town West
|23.2
|130.6
|183.4
|314
|7
|4
Team Defense
|(per game)
|Points
|Rush yards
|Pass yards
|Total yards
|Fumbles (total)
|INTs (total)
|Coatesville
|11.5
|113.8
|121.6
|235.4
|15
|8
|Unionville
|16.5
|162.9
|83.3
|246.2
|7
|5
|D'town East
|17.8
|101.4
|149
|250.4
|7
|10
|Bishop Shanahan
|18.5
|147.4
|99.2
|246.6
|4
|9
|Malvern Prep
|21.5
|121.8
|209
|330.8
|4
|6
|Avon Grove
|22.4
|207.9
|127.2
|335.1
|7
|9
|WC Rustin
|24.5
|151.2
|171.6
|322.8
|4
|5
|Great Valley
|25.7
|245.1
|105.6
|350.7
|8
|9
|D'town West
|26
|188.4
|137.7
|326.1
|4
|6
|Oxford
|30.4
|183.5
|148.4
|331.9
|1
|7