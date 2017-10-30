Brosious, Bonner & Prendie roll into final

MARPLE >> Like her three sisters before her, Carly Brosious took a visit to Archbishop Carroll when deciding which high school to attend, and it seemed like a mere formality that she’d follow the family tradition of playing for the Patriots.

It’s fitting, then, that she will play for a Philadelphia Catholic League championship this Friday … against the Patriots. Brosious netted a hat trick and also set up Brooke Quinn’s goal as Bonner & Prendergast hammered Little Flower, 12-0, in Monday night’s PCL semifinal at Cardinal O’Hara.

The Pandas will square off with the Patriots Friday night at The Proving Grounds at 7. Prendie won the teams’ regular-season matchup, 3-2. Despite the lopsided loss, Little Flower goalie Allison Ross was incredible for the Sentinels, denying 26 Prendie shots.

Brosious was always a little different than sisters Melissa, Rachel and Rebecca, all of whom played for the Patriots. She’s the lone forward, with a midfielder, a defender and a goalie also in the family. Her decision to stray from Carroll and join an up-and-coming program in the Pandas was a bit surprising, but she was fortunate to never get much flak for it at home.

“I went to Carroll for a visit, I didn’t like it,” the senior forward said. “I went to Prendie and I just instantly loved it. My sisters weren’t really mad about it. They were just, like, ‘As long as you’re happy, go where you want.’”

.@FieldHockeyMBAP finally breaks through after early pressure as Allison Martin tips home a Meg Sullivan shot. pic.twitter.com/JyWDpVmwKC — Daily Times Sports (@DelcoSports) October 30, 2017

She’s happy where she is, and there’s little doubt Prendie is thrilled that she decided to buck the trend. It’s been a while since the Pandas last brought home a PCL title, and in recent years, they’ve had to watch rivals Carroll and Cardinal O’Hara trade bragging rights on an annual basis. Two years ago, Prendie made it to the final, only to fall, 4-0, to the Lions.

The Pandas are on a six-game winning streak where they’ve outscored opponents 37-7, and this time, they’ve got their sights set on only one thing.

“It was nerve-wracking. I was only a sophomore (in 2015), so now, being a senior, I know what it’s like and how much it would mean for our whole team to win it this year,” said Allison Martin, who led the Prendie onslaught with four goals. “It would mean a lot. It would be good for our whole team, organization and school, especially. We know how they play. I think we’re good.”

This just might be the year where the hubcap comes back to Prendie.