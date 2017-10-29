Kennett’s run will continue into states after stunning West Chester Henderson

The Kennett boys soccer team continued its roll in the District 1 Class 4A boys soccer tournament by downing West Chester Henderson, 2-1, in the quarterfinals Saturday.

The 13th-seeded Blue Demons (16-5) clinched a spot in the PIAA tournament, and advanced to the semifinals to meet top-seeded Conestoga on Wednesday.

Kennett has defeated No. 4 Hatboro-Horsham and No. 5 Henderson on the road by identical 2-1 scores.

Fernando Esparza and Nick Brison scored for the Blue Demons as they jumped on top 2-0 midway through the second half.

Moises Almanza made eight saves, including three important stops late in the game.

Dylan Smith scored the lone goal for the Warriors.

Kennett 1 1 – 2

W.C. Henderson 0 1 – 1

Kennett goals: Esparza, Brison.

W.C. Henderson goal: Smith.

Goalie saves: Almanza (K) 8, Daniel (WCH) 8,