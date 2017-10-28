Souderton shocks CB West in season finale

DOYLESTOWN – Halloween is fast approaching, and this year Souderton football dressed as David when it faced Central Bucks West in the form of Goliath.

The result was the same as the Indians (3-7) upset the Bucks (6-4) with a 21-14 win Friday at War Memorial Field at Central Bucks West High School.

Souderton trailed Central Bucks West 14-7 at halftime, but the Indians rallied to score two touchdowns in the second half to secure the win.

“It feels great,” Souderton coach Edward Gallagher said. “We have gone through a lot with this team this year. We gave the kids the opportunity to go out on top. I know 3-7 doesn’t seem like going out on top, but when you are fighting, clawing and scratching in this league, any win is worth celebrating. We beat a playoff team and it is not to be taken lightly.”

The Indians piled up 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, but most of the praise belonged to quarterback Andrew Vince.

In just his second career start, Vince competed 10 of 18 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Vince also contributed on the defensive side of the ball with two interceptions.

After collecting the first turnover, Vince threw his first career touchdown.

“That was an unreal experience,” Vince said. I will remember that for the rest of my life.”

Vince and the Indians tried to take the Bucks by surprise on the first drive of the game when it tried a little trickery on a flea-flicker, but the pass fell incomplete.

A trick is only good if it works and Central Bucks West made it work on its first play.

Senior running back Jake Reichwein took a handoff, but then flipped it back to quarterback Joshua Crecca.

Crecca then went deep to a streaking Ricardo Washington who hauled in a 70-yard touchdown pass to give his team a 7-0 lead.

“Going into it that was the game plan to start off with that play,” CBW coach Chas Cathers said. “We executed it well, but we don’t have to do trick plays to score. We want to be able to run the offense efficiently and that is something we need to focus on to get a win next week.”

Souderton turned the ball over on downs on the opening drive, but converted a fourth down play and scored on a DeAndre Wakefield 3-yard run a few plays later to tie the game at 7.

Crecca was methodical in the first half going 5 of 7 with a 112 yards and a touchdown.

He helped his team retake the lead with an 11-play drive punctuated by Ryan Moylan scoring with an 11-yard scamper to put the Bucks up 14-7.

Souderton tried to respond, but again turned the ball over on downs after an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Bucks’ 20-yard line.

That score managed to stand up till halftime, but not much longer.

Central Bucks West went backwards on three straight plays and then Crecca threw an interception to Vince.

This set up the Indians on the opposite 20 yard line.

Vince took advantage and found Willie Goods for a three-yard strike to knot the game at 14.

The Souderton defense continued to make life miserable for Crecca by sacking him twice and grabbing another interception.

Crecca was 3 of 10 in the second half for 61 yards and two interceptions.

“The defense really stepped up in the second half,” Gallagher said. “We shut them out, caused a couple of turnovers and made some big plays. I am thrilled with the effort. That is really what it came down to.”

Moylan had similarly been shut down in the first half with just six yards on seven carries, but rebounded.

Moylan finished the game with 85 yards after getting 79 in the final two frames.

“It is just motivation” Moylan said. “When I come out my goal is to do everything I can for my team to win. When I went to that locker room at halftime I realized that wasn’t happening. I think every football player has a kick. When they go to the locker room they figure out what they have to do in the second half to affect the team better.”

Vince continued his quarterback on quarterback crime when he intercepted another pass in the fourth quarter.

“When he came out of the pocket, Trevor Watts was chasing him out of the pocket and that forced him to make an uneasy throw and I was just able to step up and make a good play,” Vince said. “He threw the ball right to me.”

One play later, Souderton took a 21-14 lead on a three-yard rumble by Xarminto Lubuelo.

Crecca and the Bucks did its best to come back at the end, but Central Bucks West could not find the end zone and were stopped at the Souderton 13-yard line.

This game would have solidified a spot in the district playoffs for Central Bucks West, but will now have to wait until Sunday to see if it made it.

Souderton 21, Central Bucks West 14

Souderton 7 0 7 7 – 21

Central Bucks West 7 7 0 0 – 14

CBW – Ricardo Washington 70 pass from Crecca (Bittner kick)

S – DeAndre Wakefield 3 run (Leyland kick)

CBW – Ryan Moylan 11 run (Bittner kick)

S – Willie Goods 3 pass from Vince (Leyland kick)

S – Xarminto Lubuelo 3 run (Leyland kick)

S CBW

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs 17 17

Rushing Yards 130 111

Passing Yards 104 173

Total Yards 234 284

Passing 10-18-1 8-17-1

Penalties 5-45 8-80

Fumbles Lost 0 0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Souderton: Jeremy Tammaro 12-45; DeAndre Wakefield 8-30, 1 TD; Xarminto Lubuelo 8-27, 1 TD; Willie Goods 9-19; Andrew Vince 7-9. Central Bucks West: Ryan Moyland 14-85, 1 TD; Joseph Fay 4-22; Luka Munari 1-6; Ryan Hieber 2-3; Joshua Crecca 4—5.

PASSING – Souderton: Andrew Vince 10-18, 104 yds. Central Bucks West: Joshua Crecca 8-17 2 int, 173 yds; Ryan Moyland 0-1.

RECEIVING – Souderton: Willie Goods 3-48; Nick Guthre 3-26; Kyle Walker 1-11; Jeremy Tammaro 1-11; Tre Samuels 1-4; DeAndre Wakefield 1—2. Central Bucks West: Ricardo Washington 2-79, 1 TD; Joseph Fay 3-55; Luke Benson 1-16; Zane Williams 1-15; Rohan McDonald 1-8.