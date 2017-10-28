Lindgren’s win helps Episcopal finish third in PAISAA champs

Elias Lindgren pulled away late at Belmont Plateau, the Episcopal Academy senior covering 5,000 meters in 16 minutes, 24.60 seconds to win the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association championship Saturday afternoon.

Lindgren was six seconds quicker than Malvern Prep’s Peter Borger, who clocked in at 16:30.20. Third was Jeffrey Love of the George School, and Will Merhige of Haverford School placed fourth in 16:50.60.

Germantown Friends took the team title with 47 points, placing four runners in the top nine. Second was Malvern Prep at 60 with EA in third at 113, just ahead of Hill School (121) and Haverford School (128).

Quinn Chambers was next across the line for EA in 16th place, with freshman Bradley French was 20th.

Mark Gregory of Haverford School finished 12th, and Khalil Bland clocked in 24th.

In the girls race, Penn Charter freshman Emma Zwall broke the tape in 19:00.70 to take the gold medal. Episcopal’s Caitlin Jorgensen placed seventh in 20:17.60, two spots ahead of Agnes Irwin’s Sanaiya Watts (20:54.50).

Germantown Academy won the team title with 57 points, edging Friends’ Central (69) and Penn Charter (70).

Thanks to Julia McEntee in 10th and Jillian Rothman in 17th, EA placed fifth in the team classification with a score of 143. Agnes Irwin took home eighth place, aided by Madisen Bowen’s 36th-place finish. And Notre Dame was ninth, with Farran Dougherty and Linsey Smith finishing a second apart in 32nd and 33rd place, respectively.