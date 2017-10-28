Kantor tosses 2 TDs in 2nd half, Pennridge top CB East for 5th straight win

EAST ROCKHILL >> Pennridge got its offense together after halftime Friday night and rolls in the District 1-6A playoffs on a five-game winning streak.

Quarterback Zak Kantor threw a pair of touchdown passes as the Rams scored the first 21 points of the second half and pulled away for visiting Central Bucks East on a Senior Night to earn a 38-12 Suburban One League Continental Conference victory at Helman Field.

“We’ll have a home playoff game, so there’s never been a home playoff game here and that was big motivation for these guys this week,” Pennridge coach Jeff Hollenbach. “And also like I said before these seniors haven’t beaten in East – so we lost two years ago in overtime, lost last year. So that was huge motivation for them, too.”

Ryan Garner added a late rushing touchdown while the Rams defense intercepted CB East freshman quarterback Anthony Giordano five times, the first Ryan Rapp took for a 62-yard pick six and a 7-0 Pennridge lead.

“Just really proud of how the kids played,” Hollenbach said. “To come the second half and make some really good plays, have a ninth grader (Shane Hartzell) make the play he did down there, Zak made some great plays.”

Pennridge currently sits seventh in the district rankings, a seed which would give the Rams its first playoff home game since 2012. That contest – a 35-24 loss to Spring-Ford in the 4A semifinals – was at Poppy Yoder Field. The Rams have played at Helman Field since 2014.

The Rams (8-2, 5-1) had three first-half drives inside the CB East 25 end on turnover on downs and led 7-6 at halftime due to defensive lineman Rapp’s pick six.

But Pennridge opened the third quarter with an 11-play, 65-yard drive capped by Kantor rolling and finding Shane Hartzell for a 19-yard touchdown to Hartzell at 7:58.

The Patriots (4-6, 2-4) drove down to the Pennridge 28 on the next series but Giordano was intercepted by Kyle Schetter in the end zone.

The Rams proceeded to take a 21-6 lead with an eight-play, 80-yard drive that Kantor finished by connected with a open Joe Devine over the middle for a 21-yard touchdown with 2:45 left in the third.

Devine’s six-yard touchdown run made it 28-6 with 2:12 remaining in the fourth.

Four plays after a 65-yard kickoff return by Chris Lochetta, Giordano scored on a 1-yard QB sneak – the Patriots couldn’t convert on two-point conversation, leaving it 28-12 at 1:33.

East recovered the onside kick but Giordano threw his five pick on first down – the one by Devine – and Pennridge has its fifth consecutive victory, its longest win streak since 2012 win it put together 11 wins in the a row.

Despite the interceptions, Giordano had a solid night, throw for 268 yards on 22-of-3 passing. Jake Novroski caught 10 passes for 103 yards while Lochetta had seven receptions for 105 yards.

“Two of the picks were not his fault but Anthony really did a great job,” East coach John Donnelly said. “He did a great job coming in last week in the third quarter. He is really smart and intelligent.

“I just told the team I was really proud of the grit. It was all grit, no quit today and 4-6 I don’t think is reflective of how good we are and they’ll be a lot of success when they look back on this season and realize what they did.”

Rapp gave Pennridge the 7-0 lead at 8:58 in the first quarter as the lineman snagged a pass Giordano was trying to sent into the left flat and the senior raced 62 yard to the end zone.

Central Bucks East made it 7-6 at the end of the quarter. Giordano connected with Lochetta for a 57-yard completion on 3rd and 10 from their own 25 and two plays later Giordano scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak. A missed extra point kept the Rams up