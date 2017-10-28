Hatboro-Horsham finishes season off with win over Cheltenham

Hatboro >> There is nothing more magical than senior night for any sports team and the Hatboro-Horsham High School Hatters showed a lot of magic last Friday as they ended the season with a 48-20 victory over the Cheltenham Panthers.

Before the opening kickoff, Hatboro-Horsham High School honored its 14 seniors including Amir Ali, Corchan Braxton, Calvin Broaddus, Nick Chapman, Brody Dillon, Chris Edwards, Ben Ejimonyeogwo, Brett Johnson, Jin Kim, Anthony Kwiatanowski, Tristan Long, Josh Smith, and Adam Suder.

Senior Smith was the star of the game as he rushed for 224 yards and a 79-yard touchdown run.

Smith explained what makes senior night the biggest of any high school athlete’s career.

“They say that the last game that you’ll play is the one you will remember the most,” said Smith. “It was a great game and there’s no better way to end the season. The goal was to get a team win and that’s what happened.”

Senior quarterback Edwards also had a huge game for the Hatters as he threw three touchdowns in the victory.

Senior Broaddus Jr. may have had only two receptions, but both were for touchdowns for a total 45 yards.

Hatters head coach Mike Kapusta was thrilled with the way his seniors performed on the biggest night of the year.

“It’s really great to let the seniors out on a winning note,” said Kapusta. “Everybody is happy and emotional, but the team came together and I’m very proud of them.”

As for Cheltenham, sophomore Adonis Hunter had a solid game for the Panthers as he had one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown in the season finale.

Panther head coach Ryan Nase was pleased with Hunter’s performance in the loss.

“He’s got a bright future ahead of him,” said Nase. “He played good on defense and as a quarterback. He gives us the ability to do a lot of things and we have two more years with him.”

Friday’s game marked the end of the season for both teams. Cheltenham ends the season with a 2-8 record with victories over Wissahickon and Plymouth Whitemarsh the last two weeks.

Hatboro-Horsham finishes the season with a 5-4 record with previous victories over Plymouth Whitemarsh, Wissahickon, Souderton, and Central Bucks East.

Cheltenham 20, Hatboro-Horsham 48

CH 7 6 0 7 -20

HH 7 21 10 7 -48

HH- Broaddus Jr. 21-yard pass from Edwards (Kim kick)

CH- Joachim 22-yard run (Grady kick)

HH- Kwiatanowski 2-yard run (Kim kick)

HH- Ejimonyuegwo 26-yard pass from Edwards (Kim kick)

CH- Hunter 1-yard run (PAT blocked)

HH- Broaddus Jr. 24-yard pass from Edwards (Kim kick)

HH- Smith 79-yard run (Kim kick)

HH- Kim 27-yard field goal

CH- Harris 11-yard pass from Hunter (Grady kick)

HH- Suder 4-yard run (Kim kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

CH HH

First Downs 6 18

Rushing yards 115 347

Passing yards 51 115

Total yards 166 462

Passing 6-15 7-12

Penalties 4-30 3-20

Fumbles lost 0 2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Cheltenham: Sullen 2-6; Barnes 9-21; Joachim 2-23 1 TD; Hunter 7-71 1 TD; Foreman 1-(-5); Sykes 2-(-1). Hatboro-Horsham: Kwiatanowski 9-46 1 TD; Smith 17-224 1 TD; Suder 7-27 1 TD; Edwards 6-42; Colazo 1-8.

PASSING – Cheltenham: Hunter 6-15 51 yds 1 TD. Hatboro-Horsham: Edwards 7-12 115 yds 3 TD.

RECEIVING – Cheltenham: Green-Hinson 1-8; Felix 3-13; Jones 1-19; Harris 1-11 1 TD. Hatboro-Horsham: Ejimonyuegwo 2-38 1 TD; Broaddus Jr. 2-45 2 TD; Kwiatanowski 2-27; Dillon 1-5.