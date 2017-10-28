Garnet Valley’s narrow vision now set on playoffs

TREDYFFRIN >> Nine miles to the southeast, the Garnet Valley Jaguars had a chance to earn a share of the Central League title.

They did not care. They only cared about beating Conestoga.

This was accomplished Friday as the Jaguars earned a 49-19 victory to close the regular season at 9-1 and 8-1 in league play. Needing a Haverford victory over Springfield to earn that partial league crown, Garnet Valley did not receive the necessary help.

Not a concern.

“We don’t care, we had no control over that,” Jaguars coach Mike Ricci said. “We’re big on control, what we can control. Whatever happens in that game, that happens. Our focus was on Conestoga and Conestoga only.”

Instead, the Jaguars settled for this win and a second-place finish in the league. They ready now for the District 1 Class 6A tournament, where they anticipate being a high seed, but No. 1. Garnet Valley entered this week on top of the power poll, but Neshaminy’s victory over Pennsbury should push it to first.

To Ricci, none of this is much of a problem. Being in the playoffs is all this program calls for.

“We love the playoffs, I love the opportunity it gives us,” Ricci said. “I love playing, hopefully, against a team we haven’t played against before. It’s fun. It’s fun to prepare for somebody who’s new. It’s fun to play in the District 1 playoffs. It’s a great tournament.”

Garnet Valley got ready for what’s to come with a 368-yard performance on the ground. Six of its seven scores came on running plays. Colin Robinson had 86 yards to lead the way. Danny Guy had 82, Matthew Lassik earned 60, Damian Czapp garnered 56 and Austin Patton rumbled for 48. All had touchdowns. Lassik had two.

Guy also caught a 33-yard pass from Ryan Gallagher, who one week ago was the third-string quarterback. Injuries have changed that.

“We just go over that every day in practice,” Guy said of the scoring pass. “It’s all repetition. And it’s the line and quarterback.”

The Jags were down 6-0, but scored 28 straight points to close the half. The teams essentially traded touchdowns in the second half, but the game was never in question. Ricci was pleased to get the bounce-back victory after last week’s crushing loss to Springfield.

“I was thrilled, we got a lot of guys in there,” the veteran coach said. “We played a lot of the seniors who don’t normally get a lot of playing time.”

Garnet Valley will know its playoff seeding and opponent come Sunday. The Jaguars remember losing in the Class 6A title game to North Penn last year. This season has been all about unfinished business.

It didn’t get everything it wanted out of the Central League, but the bigger prize awaits.

“We’ll be ready,” Guy said.

Conestoga (1-9, 1-8) received a strong game from quarterback Nick Braendel, who rushed for 103 yards and a score and passed for 146 yards and another score.

“It’s a lot for our guys to hold onto and remember,” Conestoga coach Marquis Weeks said. “We came out with confidence we can play with anyone.”