Disputed call leads to Glen Mills’ overtime victory

THORNBURY >> For more than 47 minutes, Chichester and Glen Mills engaged in a knock-down, drag-out brawl of a game that saw both teams play excellent defensive football. It was also a game devoid of a signature moment.

With 42 seconds left in regulation, Eagles’ quarterback Andrew Rodriguez threw a jump-ball that Chichester’s D’Nadre Morgan hauled in and subsequently ran into the end zone for what looked like the game-winning touchdown. It was not to be, however, as Morgan was whistled for offensive pass interference, a call that the Chichester sidelines vehemently disputed.

Ultimately, the game went to overtime where the Battlin’ Bulls outlasted the Eagles for a 24-16 victory.

“I thought the two kids were battling for the football and based on how the two kids played, you couldn’t make that call, but the game is bigger than one play,” Chichester coach Ryan Smith said. “I’m unbelievably proud of these kids. I love this group. I love these kids and I am very proud of how they play the game.”

The teams headed to overtime and after a dreary offensive display for four quarters, the Bulls and Eagles offenses, respectively, came alive.

Rodriguez hit two-way standout Cody Profitt for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first overtime to put Chichester ahead. Rashaad Shaw’s pass to Andre Dean sealed the two-point conversion to give the Eagles a 16-8 lead.

“Every game (Profitt) continues to step up, sell his body out, and make plays,” Smith said. “It’s kind of who he is.”

The Bulls were not to be outdone as Quadir Gibson ran for a touchdown and also caught a pass for the two-point conversion from quarterback Tarik Bey to knot the game at 16-16.

With the overtime rules giving the ball back to Glen Mills, this time it was Bey who found paydirt with a 10-yard scoring run. Gibson ran in the two-point conversion for a 24-16 Bulls’ lead that would hold up.

The Eagles could not find the end zone on their last possession and while they were angry about the outcome, they were not dejected, but optimistic.

“We’re going to learn from this,” Smith said. “We have to learn how to win in that situation and that’s what we’re going to talk about this week. We have to stay positive and think about what we can do next time to get better.”

The Bulls’ defense had a staunch first half as it allowed the Eagles’ offense just 11 yards of total offense and no first downs. For the game, the Bulls held Chichester (4-5, 1-4) to just 73 yards of total offense.

“I can’t even put it in words of how proud I am of these kids,” Glen Mills coach Kevin Owens said. “Both teams played great. (Chichester) came and they hung just like we did.”

Glen Mills received sacks from Gibson and Ansoumone Lewis, and an interception from Zaijuan Hester among the many standout performances. Gibson credited the team’s conditioning for being able to dig deep when needed.

Defensively for the Eagles, Naquan Johnson, Profitt, Harrison Guy, and Michael Rinick each registered a sack.

“We played with our heads on fire,” Profitt said of the defense. “Coach (Dan Chominski) put together a great defensive game plan, they just got the best of us. We just have to bounce back for the playoffs and keep looking forward.”