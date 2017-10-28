Council Rock South football powers past CR North to retain Unity Cup

NEWTOWN – Council Rock North senior Michael Welde had just raced 88 yards for a touchdown that drew the Indians even at 14-all with 1:13 remaining in the first half in the annual rivalry duel with the Golden Hawks Friday night in front of a packed house at Walt Snyder Stadium.

Instead of deflating CR South, the electrifying TD run by Welde seemed to ignite North’s sister school.

South tallied a 27-yard field goal to take a 3-point lead into the locker room then scored 21 unanswered points after the intermission while the Hawks defense pitched a shutout in the second half , earning the Birds a 38-14 triumph and another year’s possession of the Unity Cup.

On a night that saw New York Giants offensive guard and CR South alum Justin Pugh inducted into the Council Rock Athletics Hall of Fame, Hawks quarterback Christian Jabbar threw three touchdown passes including a pair on 4th-down and two to Nick Gallo, who caught a 47-yard scoring strike from Jabbar in the second quarter to draw the South within a point and 35-yard TD pass from Christian in the third quarter to put the Hawks up 24-14 just six plays into the second half.

In the fourth quarter, Jabbar capped a 7-play, 50-yard scoring drive with a 15-yard, fourth-down TD pass to classmate Jake Diaz then took the ball to the house himself on a 1-yard touchdown plunge, sending the score to its 38-14 final.

CR South finishes the season at 4-6,overall with league wins over Abington, Bensalem and North.

The Indians completed their second straight 1-9 season, going winless after opening the season with a 14-13 triumph over West Chester East.

Council Rock South 38, CR North 14

(Oct. 28 at CR North)

CR NORTH (1-9) 7 7 0 0 – 14

CR SOUTH (4-6) 0 17 7 14 – 38

First Quarter

CRN – Michael Welde 2 run (Billy Robinson kick)

Second Quarter

CRS – Nick Gallo 47 pass from Christian Jabbar (kick failed)

CRS – Elias Mayo 18 run (Andre Vera pass from Jabbar)

CRN – Michael Welde 88 run (Robinson kick)

CRS – Andrew Witten 27 field goal

Third Quarter

CRS – Gallo 35 pass from Jabbar (Witten kick)

Fourth Quarter

CRS – Jake Diaz 15 pass from Jabbar (Witten kick)

CRS – Jabbar 1 run (Witten kick)