The Delco Football Podcast gets you ready for Week 10

Four Delco schools are hovering around the 16th and final berth in the District 1 Class 6A football tournament heading into the final week of the regular season. Hosts Matt Smith and Matthew De George delve into what it will take for Haverford, Penn Wood, Ridley and Upper Darby to book places in the postseason field. The picture in Class 5A is clearer, with Penncrest and Glen Mills hoping to bolster their playoff credentials near the cut line.

On the championship front, we talk about Springfield’s matchup with Haverford that could clinch an outright Central League title for the Cougars, and reflect on Penn Wood’s march to (at least a share of) the Del Val title, plus a few words on the All-Delaware County tilt in the Catholic League between struggling Archbishop Carroll and Bonner & Prendergast. All that and more on the Delco Football Podcast. Listen here or subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts.