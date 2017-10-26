Sacred Heart wins district volleyball title

Hannah Martinson had 25 assists, 10 digs and eight aces and Jaycee Webster chipped in 11 kills and 10 digs to propel Sacred Heart to the District 1 Class A volleyball championship over Dock Mennonite, 3-0. Juliana Michniak added 13 kills and 10 digs for the Lions, who won 25-22, 25-19 and 25-16.

Head coach Samuel Moyerman was still in awe after his team had claimed the title.

“We were down by at least five points in the first and second games but it was all about these girls,” Moyerman said.”It’s hard to put into words right now.”

This is the first district crown for Sacred Heart (13-9) since 2015 and sixth overall. The Lions advance to the District 1/12 Class A regional title game against an opponent yet to be determined at Bishop McDevitt Wednesday. The winner of that game will go to the PIAA tournament.

In the Inter-Ac:

Notre Dame 3, Agnes Irwin 0 >> Elise Butler had 12 kills, 12 digs and four aces and Alessandra Ciampi posted three kills, three aces and eight digs as Notre Dame closed out the Inter-Ac slate undefeated, winning 25-15, 25-11 and 25-11. Olivia Andrisani had three kills and two aces and Molly Kiest added four digs and three kills for the Irish (17-1, 8-0), who will have an opening round bye in the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs and face the winner of Baldwin-Agnes Irwin.