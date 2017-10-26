Reporter/Times Herald Area Week 10 Preview Capsules

Abington at

North Penn

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Crawford Stadium, North Penn.

On Twitter: @khunter10.

Records: The Ghosts are 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the SOL National. The Knights are 7-2 overall and the SOL Continental Champs with a 6-0 record.

Where They’re Ranked: North Penn is No. 6 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Playoff-bound: NP is currently ranked fifth in the 16-team District 1-6A playoff field.

Last Week: North Penn crushed William Tennent 56-7. Abington fell 42-28 to rival Pennsbury.

Last Year: The Knights won big, 45-7 over Abington.

Players to Watch: A.J. Catanzaro has developed into another solid deep threat for the Knights. Darryl Davis-McNeil has great breakaway speed in the ground game for Abington.

Prediction: North Penn 42, Abington 13.

Central Bucks East at

Pennridge

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Helman Field, Pennridge.

On Twitter: @mpcabrey.

Records: The Patriots are 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the SOL Continental. The Rams are 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the SOL Continental.

Where They’re Ranked: Pennridge is No. 10 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Playoff-bound: The Rams are currently ranked eighth in the 16-team District 1-6A playoff field.

Last Week: East lost a heartbreaker to rival West, 14-13. Pennridge won 21-7 over CB South.

Last Year: East was a 35-0 winner over Pennridge.

Players to Watch: Jake Ventresca was key in the run game and also a target in the passing game last week for East. The Rams’ Joe Devine helped the defense play takeaway last week, as the unit came up with five interceptions.

Prediction: Pennridge 28, CB East 7.

La Salle at

Archbishop Wood

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at William Tennent High School.

On Twitter: @DennisWay3.

Records: The Explorers are 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Philadelphia Catholic League Red Division. The Vikings are 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the PCL Red.

Playoff preview: The two teams will most likely meet again next week in the first round of the PCL Red Playoffs, with the winner of this one seeded second, the other seeded third.

Where They’re Ranked: Wood is No. 2 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20. La Salle is No. 4.

Last Week: The Vikings were idle. The Explorers lost to unbeaten St. Joe’s, 28-14.

Last Year: The Vikings toppled the Explorers, 31-8.

Players to Watch: Billy Shaeffer helps anchor down the line for the Vikings. Garrett Zorel is a force at defensive end for La Salle.

Prediction: La Salle 28, Wood 21.

Pottsgrove at

Perkiomen Valley

PAC Championship

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Perk Valley.

Records: The Falcons are 9-0 overall and 5-0 in PAC Frontier Division. The Vikings are 8-1 overall and 5-0 in PAC Liberty Division.

Where They’re Ranked: Perk Valley is No. 12 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20. Pottsgrove is No. 13.

Playoff-bound: Pottsgrove is currently ranked first in the four-team District 1-4A field. Perk Valley is fourth in the 16-team 1-6A field.

Last Week: Pottsgrove rolled 63-27 over Pope John Paul II. Perk Valley shut out Methacton 51-0.

Last Year: The two teams did not meet.

Players to Watch: Kicker Mike Weir is a weapon for the Vikings — last week he connected on his six extra points, added a 28-yard field goal and his long kick-offs dictated field position. Rahsul Faison rushed for a whopping 301 yards last week.

Prediction: Perk Valley 27, Pottsgrove 20.

Pope John Paul II at

Spring-Ford

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Spring-Ford.

Records: The Golden Panthers are 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the PAC Frontier Division. The Rams are 5-4 overall and 3-2 in the PAC Liberty Division.

Last Week: PJP lost 63-27 to Pottsgrove. The Rams lost 33-0 to Owen J. Roberts.

Last Year: The two teams did not meet.

Players to Watch: Golden Panthers QB Matt DeLaurentis looks to get the PJP offense back on track. Spring-Ford quarterback T.J. Pergine has a lot of weapons to go to and can also improvise with his legs.

Prediction: Pope John Paul II 19, Spring-Ford 16.

Pottstown at

Methacton

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Methacton.

Records: The Trojans are 1-8 overall and 0-5 in the Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division. The Warriors are 0-9 overall and 0-5 in PAC Liberty Division.

Last Week: Pottstown was shut out 33-0 by Upper Perkiomen. Methacton was walloped 51-0 by Perkiomen Valley.

Last meeting: The Trojans squeezed out a 12-6 win over Methacton earlier this year.

Players to Watch: Jon Oister did some productive running last week for the Trojans. Gary Knox is a tough fullback and linebacker for the Warriors.

Prediction: Pottstown 14, Methacton 7.

Quakertown at

Plymouth Whitemarsh

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at PW.

On Twitter: @emor09.

Records: The Panthers are 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the SOL American. The Colonials are 1-7 overall and 1-4 in the SOL American.

Playoff-bound: Quakertown is currently ranked 11th in the 16-team District 1-6A playoff field.

Last Week: Quakertown was idle. PW was edged by Cheltenham 23-20.

Last Year: The Panthers topped the Colonials 26-17.

Players to Watch: Panthers running back Christian Patrick is a tough guy to bring down. PW will look to open up some holes for Kirk Bell.

Prediction: Quakertown 23, PW 10.

Souderton at

Central Bucks West

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at War Memorial Field, CB West.

On the air: The game will be broadcast live on the air on 1440 AM and live online at www.wnpv1440.com.

Records: Big Red is 2-7 overall and 1-4 in the Suburban One League Continental Conference. The Bucks are 6-3 overall and 2-3 in the SOL Continental.

Playoff-bound: West is currently ninth in the 16-team field for Disrict 1-6A.

Last Week: Souderton fell to Truman, 33-7. West won in dramatic fashion over CB East, 14-13.

Last Year: Big Red won 33-15 over West.

Players to Watch: Souderton has a speedy back in Willie Goods. The Bucks’ signal caller, Josh Crecca, was smooth down the stretch last week in a big spot for West.

Prediction: CB West 31, Souderton 17.

Upper Dublin at

Upper Moreland

Time/Place: Friday, 7 p.m., at Upper Moreland.

On Twitter: @ADRobinson3.

Records: The Cardinals are 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the SOL American. Upper Moreland is 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the SOL American.

What’s at Stake: Upper Moreland can clinch the SOL American title. Upper Dublin can gain a share of the title with a win.

Where They’re Ranked: Upper Moreland is No. 15 in this week’s Pa. Prep Live Top 20.

Playoff-bound: Upper Dublin is currently fourth in the 16-team District 1-5A playoff field. Upper Moreland is ranked second.

Last Week: Upper Dublin prevailed 14-7 over Hatboro-Horsham. Upper Moreland stayed unbeaten with a 46-26 rout of Wissahickon.

Last Year: The Cardinals won 41-21 over Upper Moreland.

Players to Watch: Malik Bootman averaged over five yards per carry last week for Upper Dublin. Sterlen Barr was tough to stop last week in the ground game, rushing for four Upper Moreland TD’s.

Prediction: Upper Moreland 37, Upper Dublin 21.

Upper Merion at

Norristown

Time/Place: Saturday, 1 p.m., at Norristown.

Records: Norristown is 2-7 overall and 1-4 in PAC Liberty Division. Upper Merion is 1-8 overall and 1-4 in PAC Frontier Division.

Last Week: The Eagles lost 20-15 to Boyertown. The Vikings lost 35-17 to Phoenixville.

Last Year: Norristown won 20-14 over Boyertown.

Players to Watch: Izaiah Webb had a big night throwing and running for Norristown last week. QB Anthony Swenda is dangerous with his legs for the Vikings.

Prediction: Norristown 18, Upper Merion 17.

Episcopal Academy at

Germantown Academy

Time/Place: Saturday, 1:30 p.m., at GA.

Records: Episcopal is 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the InterAC. GA is 5-3 overall and 1-1 in the InterAC.

Last Week: The Churchmen lost 20-7 to Malvern Prep. The Patriots fell 10-3 to Springside Chestnut Hill.

Last Year: The Patriots prevailed 9-7 over the Churchmen.

Players to Watch: DeeWil Barlee powers the running game for Episcopal — he gained 100 yards last week. Catches by Mike Reilly could be key in getting the GA attack untracked.

Prediction: GA 20, Episcopal 11.

Bishop McDevitt at

Lansdale Catholic

Time/Place: Saturday, 5 p.m., at Wissahickon.

Records: The Lancers are 5-4 overall and 1-4 in the PCL Blue. The Crusaders are 2-6 overall and 2-3 in the PCL Blue.

What’s at Stake: With a win, the Crusaders have a chance to secure a PCL Blue playoff spot.

Last Week: McDevitt was hammered 46-6 by West Catholic. LC lost 42-14 to Haverford.

Last Year: The Crusaders shut out the Lancers 27-0.

Players to Watch: Nasir Petrus wreaks havoc along the defensive line for McDevitt. Running back Matt Casee gives LC a strong, power runner.

Prediction: Lansdale Catholic 28, McDevitt 7.