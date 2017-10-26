Fast-starting West Chester Henderson downs Penn Wood

West Chester >> West Chester Henderson got off to a fast start in its 3-1 win against 12th seed Penn Wood in the second round of the PIAA 4A District 1 boys’ soccer tournament Thursday.

Just 15 minutes into the game, the No. 5 seed Warriors had a 2-0 lead after junior midfielder Joao Argolo and sophomore forward Kevin Kiefer both scored, with assists from junior defender Nick Dinacci.

And now the fast-starting Warriors (14-3-2) advance to the district quarterfinals, hosting 13th-seeded Kennett Saturday for the chance to lock up a PIAA state tournament berth.

Last fall, Henderson advanced all the way to the PIAA state semifinals before losing to Elizabethtown. Eight starters from that Henderson squad have graduated, but that hasn’t deterred this group of Warriors, who captured the Ches-Mont National Division title earlier this month. It’s Henderson’s fifth straight National crown.

“I think we’re been surprising a lot of people this fall,” said Henderson senior captain and midfielder Charlie Collins, a LaSalle University commit.

“People didn’t think we’d be a [strong] factor this fall because of all of our graduation losses,” said Henderson head coach Sean Ryan. “But we felt as a [coaching] staff that we had quality kids to replace [the graduated seniors]. They deserve all the credit in the world.”

In Penn Wood (13-3-3, 6-1-1), the Warriors were facing a team which had finished second in the Del-Val League, and featured skilled players such as senior forward/midfielder Andrew Nmah and junior forward Romerio Sterling.

“We knew [Penn Wood] was a physical, fast team with plenty of speed,” said Argolo. “But I think we handled it pretty well.”

“Penn Wood played a high defensive line and left space behind it, and we found that space tonight,” said Ryan. “Once Argolo and Kiefer got 1-on-1 with the [Penn Wood] goalie, they showed good patience and composure.”

Collins said, “We’re definitely more of a technical team than a physical team. We rely on precision passing, keeping the ball on our feet.”

Argolo also scored the Warriors’ third goal of the game midway through the second half to give the hosts a 3-0 lead. Coming into Thursday’s game, Argolo had scored only three goals, but had dished out nine assists. Last fall, he played on the junior varsity squad.

“I had a lot of help on my two goals tonight,” said Argolo. “I really felt excited when I scored our first goal [five minutes in], but if Nick Dinacci hadn’t found the through ball [first], I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to score. On my second goal, if [senior forward] Tom Caulfield doesn’t get the ball for us, my goal wouldn’t have happened.”

Henderson’s defense proved tough for Penn Wood to crack Thursday. The Patriots’ only goal was a penalty kick by Nmah with 6:41 left.

“Our backs, [juniors] Chris Roberts, Jack Cotellesse and Nick Dinacci, kept their opponents in front of them, forced them to shoot from a distance,” said Ryan.

Argolo said, “Our defense was very consistent tonight – we didn’t allow their fast forwards to get through.”

In the second half, Henderson junior goalie Nick Daniel came up a couple of big saves as the hosts were building their 3-0 lead.

Ryan also praised the defense of junior midfielder and captain Sam Martin and the all-around play of Collins.

The Warriors received another piece of good news when they heard that No. 13 seed Kennett defeated fourth-seeded Hatboro-Horsham, 2-1, Thursday, meaning that West Chester Henderson will host another district playoff round Saturday.

As the Penn Wood players headed toward their bus, Patriot head coach Al Poplawski said, “Our guys left nothing in the tank tonight, and they gave 100 percent, like they have all season. They don’t know any speed but all-out. We’re losing five senior starters, and they’re down after what happened tonight, but I’m proud of our guys.

“Our defensive back line has done a great job this year – [seniors] Carlos D’Anjolell, Solomon Kamara and Talus Gaymore, and [juniors] Phillip Washington and John Kpankpa.”

West Chester Henderson 3, Penn Wood 1

Penn Wood 0 1 – 1

West Chester Henderson 2 1 – 3

Penn Wood goal: Nmah.

West Chester Henderson goals: Argolo 2, Kiefer.

Goalie saves: Agbaadem (PW) 4, Daniel (WCH) 3.