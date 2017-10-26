Delco Football Players of the Week: Chichester Profitt-ed in win over Chester

Cody Profitt was a playmaker for Chichester in last Saturday’s come-from-behind victory over Chester.

Profitt hauled in an eight-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to put the Eagles ahead. On defense, the senior dominated from the linebacker position, registering eight tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

For his efforts, Profitt was named Del Val League player of the week by the Daily Times and Delaware County Football Coaches Association.

In the Central League, Springfield senior Kyle Long earned MVP honors after a stellar outing at wide receiver and in the defensive secondary. Long made 10 tackles, including the one that sealed the Cougars’ 14-7 win over Garnet Valley last Friday. Long finished with eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown as Springfield stayed unbeaten and clinched a share of the Central League title.

Other weekly honors went to:

Central League

Quarterback: Chris Mills (Penncrest), Jake Ruane (Haverford), Anthony Paoletti (Marple Newtown), Jack Torbeck (Harriton).

Running Back: Caleb Mahalik (Penncrest), Zack Hussein (Strath Haven), Ibo Pio (Strath Haven), Kamal Richardson (Ridley), Matt Lassik (Garnet Valley), Travis Weiss (Haverford), Taylor Margolis (Radnor).

Receiver: Sam Sav (Penncrest), Kevin DePrince (Haverford), Carrington Hooks (Haverford), Teddy Girton (Radnor), Dash Dulgerian (Marple Newtown).

Offensive LIne: Lee Holbert (Strath Haven), Kyle McCullough (Garnet Valley), Kyle Tobin (Marple Newtown), Luke Zimmerman (Marple Newtown).

Defensive Line: Joe Spillman (Ridley), Griffin Salus (Garnet Valley), Adam Oldrati (Garnet Valley), Matt McClintick (Conestoga), Paul Pelham (Conestoga), Pat Boyle (Haverford), Ifeyan Gavin (Radnor), Mike Miller (Marple Newtown), Kyle Tobin (Marple Newtown), Justin Shields (Springfield), Dan Pennestri (Springfield).

Linebacker: Ryan Morris (Strath Haven), Sean Crowley (Ridley), Dan Bark (Ridley), Mark Moriarty (Garnet Valley), Zach Shankle (Garnet Valley), Jackson Niness (Conestoga), Tate Kienzle (Conestoga), Matt Dempsey (Conestoga), Jon Klee (Haverford), Kyle Addis (Radnor), Jack Connolly (Radnor), Tom Tobin (Marple Newtown), Pat Clemens (Springfield), Jeff Biancanello (Springfield), Ja’Den McKenzie (Springfield), Phil Shovlin (Springfield), Jack Rosenfeld (Harriton), Harry Thomas (Harriton).

Defensive Back: Thomas Foster (Strath Haven), Jordan Mosley (Haverford), TeRon Johnson (Marple Newtown), Kyle Long (Springfield), Shamod Spruill (Harriton).

Specialist: Ociele Miller (Ridley).

Del Val League

Quarterback: Jared Dellispriscolli (Interboro).

Running Back: Cahron Wilmore (Chester), Kalie Kuyateh (Interboro).

Receiver: Tim Convery (Interboro), Brett McLaughlin (Interboro).

Offensive Line: Dace Bell (Chichester), Treshawn Croxton (Chichester), Naquan Johnson (Chichester), Anthony Zizza (Interboro).

Defensive Line: Tahriq Kemp (Chester), Tylee Williams-Clark (Chester). Charles Harris (Interboro), Anthony Zizza (Interboro), Christian Suber (Penn Wood), Davee Rush (Penn Wood), David Rush (Penn Wood).

Linebacker: Aasim Muhammad (Chester), Calvin Church (Chichester), Cody Profitt (Chichester), Kalie Kuyateh (Interboro), Gino Marchesano (Interboro), Brett McLaughlin (Interboro), Eugene Sheppard III (Penn Wood), Aliyoh Turay (Penn Wood).

Defensive Back: Rafiqe Hilliard (Chester), Malik Langley (Chester), Alimamy Thollie (Penn Wood), Jamese Byrd (Chichester), Andre Dean (Chichester).

All-Purpose: Rashaad Shaw (Chichester).

Independent Schools

Running Back: Taseer Jones (Cardinal O’Hara), DeeWil Barlee (Episcopal Academy), Logan Keller (Haverford School).

Defensive Line: Asim Richards (Haverford School), Frank Zepka (Haverford School).

Linebacker: Cameron Blair (Cardinal O’Hara).

Defensive Back: Josh McCalister-Afflick (Cardinal O’Hara).

Specialist: Justin Santilla (Cardinal O’Hara).