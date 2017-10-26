Council Rock South girls soccer escapes CB East on late goal by Mikula

NORTHAMPTON – Council Rock South might have entered its District 1 Class AAAA pairing with nearly twice as many wins as Central Bucks East but it was the visiting 11th-seeded Lady Patriots who dictated the majority of the play throughout most of the contest.

With 50 seconds remaining in regulation and no score in a battle that looked destined for overtime, Hawks senior forward Paige Mikula got on the end of a cross from sophomore Alex Jones and top-shelfed her own rebound for a 1-0 win that sends sixth seeded CR South to the D-1 quarterfinal matchup where it will face No. 3 seed Pennsbury, a 1-0 winner over Downingtown East.

“We stole one today; we honestly did,” said Golden Hawks head coach Nick Heim. “They came out and they set the tone.

“They asserted their style of play on us. They’re very organized, defensively and they forced us to play their style.”

After a first-half that saw neither side exert its will – shot were 1-1 and CB East had the only corner kick and that didn’t come until the 38th minute – the Patriots pressured the CR South goal all but the last three and a half minutes.

It was right around then that Hawks forward Keira Flanagan got off a dangerous shot that she tried to tuck just inside the right side post. Pats keeper Kristen Obetz made the stop in time however, keeping zeros up on the scoreboard for both sides.

As the clock ticked down to seconds, Jones won a 50-50 ball in the corner that Mikula was able to convert.

“A lot of us started realizing there was three minutes left and the loser goes home,” explained Mikula. “And nobody wants to go home.

“And this is our field; we don’t let up on our field.

“We did that once this season and that was a really big upset to us.

“We told ourselves, we wouldn’t do that again.

“We did what we had to do and we took as many opportunities as we could.

“The second that we got the ball, we took it to goal.”

District 1-AAAA Tournament

Council Rock South 1, Central Bucks East 0

(Oct. 26 at CR South)

CR SOUTH (16-2-1) 0 1 – 1

CB EAST (8-6-5) 0 0 – 0