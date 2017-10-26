Bonner & Prendie’s Harper, Rastatter, O’Hara girls are dynamite at districts

It was an historic day for Bonner & Prendergast’s Anthony Harper and Jenna Rastatter, and another championship run for the Cardinal O’Hara girls team at the District 12 cross country championships Thursday afternoon.

Harper became the first male to win back-to-back Class 2A individual titles since the boys split into two classifications in 2010. His winning time of 17:16.48 at Belmont Plateau made him the fourth straight Friar, and fifth overall, to claim the individual title. That effort powered MBAP to its fourth consecutive team title.

Brian McGarrity (third) and Billy DiRita (eighth) also finished in the top 10, and Sean Milligan (21st) and Mike Gross (28th) rounded out the top five to help the Friars qualify for the PIAA Championships as a team.

Rastatter became the first Bonner & Prendie female to win a district title when she finished first in the Class 2A race. Rastatter’s winning time was 20:10.40 and helped the Pandas finish second to Masterman and earn a trip to the PIAA championships as a team.

Samantha Gliwa (fifth), Maggie Salter (seventh) and Corinna O’Lock (ninth) also finished in the top 10 for MBAP. Charlotte McDerott and Mary Greiner were 15th and 16th, respectively.

A little while later, Elizabeth Mancini helped O’Hara continue its dominance in the girls Class 3A race. Mancini became the sixth straight Lion to win the individual crown while the defending PIAA 3A champs won the team title for the sixth year in a row.

Mancini covered the 5,000-meter course in 19:08.20. Christine Mancini (fourth), Katie Till (sixth), Kaitlyn During (ninth), Bridget Bennetta (10th) and Jaela Jones (12th) powered the Lions to a 40-point win over Little Flower.

The Cardinal O’Hara boys took second in Class 3A to earn a berth in the PIAA championships as a team. Jack Becker was the top finisher for the Lions, in sixth.

Tom McNicholas (10th), Thomas Haas (14th), Josh Hayes (16th) and Derek Sacks (22nd) rounded out the top five scorers for the Lions. Aldan Doherty of Archbishop Carroll placed 12th to earn a spot in the PIAA Championships as an individual.

In boys Class A, Chester native Kamil Jihad of Neumann-Goretti placed second to earn a spot at the state meet.