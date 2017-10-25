Pennsbury field hockey’s season ends in OT loss to Unionville

FALLS TWP. – Pennsbury gave everything it had in its District 1-AAAA opener against ninth-seeded Unionville and somehow came up short Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 25) on the Falcons’ home field.

With a double overtime goal by Claire Donovan off a tip of a shot by Annie McDonough, the Ches-Mont American Division champs extended their season into at least the district quarterfinals where they will face top-seeded Downingtown West, a 7-0 winner over 16th-seeded Council Rock South.

“We played our hearts out – to lose in double overtime, if you’re going to lose, that’s the way to lose,” said Pennsbury head coach Jamie Parell.

“I thought we played a great game. I thought our intensity was great. I thought our skill was great.

“We had a couple of letdowns here and there; one of our downfalls – we talked about it at halftime – was corners. They dominated us in corners, for sure.”

Visiting Unionville outcornered the Falcons, 24-7 including a 9-1 edge posted by the Indians in the first half.

Battling back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits, Suburban One National League Champion Pennsbury actually went ahead 3-2 with 8:39 remaining in regulation on a tip-in by senior Kate Chesney of a shot by classmate Nell Webber.

That lead would not hold however, as Katie Anderson scored unassisted on a blast from the left side of the circle with 3:48 remaining in the second half that drew Unionville even at 3-all.

While no one tallied in the first extra session, Donovan tipped a feed from McDonough into the back of the cage with just 3:24 showing in the second overtime period to end the Falcons’ season at 15-4.

Pennsbury senior Sammie Hackman registered a pair of goals for the Falcons, scoring once to tie the score at 1-all with 3:56 remaining in the first half. And with Pennsbury trailing 2-1 after the intermission, Hackman helped draw the sides even when she tipped in a shot by Kate Chesney, just 34 seconds after Maggie Lawrence gave the Indians a briefly held second-half lead.

“It’s always frustrating when you’re tied but we knew we were still in it and we knew we had to keep going and we couldn’t worry about where we were,” said Unionville head coach Erin Curtis.

“At the end of the day, we needed the win and we pulled it off.

“It was frustrating for us to come to a district playoff game and have to play on grass, because most games are played on turf and we’re usually very much a finesse team, and that’s the surface that we’re most used to.

“We really had to fight out there and I’m just so proud of the girls for fighting as hard as they could.”

Unionville 4, Pennsbury 3

(Oct. 25 at Pennsbury)

UNIONVILLE (15-5) 1 2 0 1 – 4

PENNSBURY (15-4) 1 2 0 0 – 3

FIRST-HALF GOALS: U — Annie McDonough, from Maddie McDonough (16:55); P — Sammie Hackman, unassisted (26:04).

SECOND-HALF GOALS: U — Maggie Lawrence, unassisted (44:36), Katie Anderson, unassisted (56:12); P — Sammie Hackman, from Kate Chesney (45:10), Chesney, from Nell Webber (51:21).

FIRST-OVERTIME GOALS: none.

SECOND-OVERTIME GOALS: U — Claire Donovan (86:36).