O’Hara falls in Catholic League semifinals

Cardinal O’Hara dropped a crushing five-set decision to Archbishop Wood in the semifinal round of the Catholic League volleyball playoffs Wednesday.

The Lions rallied from a 2-0 deficit by winning the third and fourth sets, 25-17 and 25-12. Wood got a block and a kill to clinch a 15-13 win in the deciding set.

Breanna Hickey paced the Lions with 18 kills, 16 digs and two aces. Maeve Boylan added 31 assists, 14 kills and three aces, while Lauren Garvey chipped in with 10 kills and nine digs.

O’Hara (17-6) plays Bishop McDevitt in the third-place game. The winner gets a berth in the PIAA tournament.

Wood will play Archbishop Carroll for the championship Sunday at Neumann University. Details of Carroll’s semifinal match were not reported to the Daily Times.