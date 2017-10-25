Methacton field hockey stunned by C.B. South, ousted in second round

It was a major upheaval of District 1’s Class AAA field hockey bracket on Wednesday afternoon.

Second-seeded and unbeaten Methacton hosted Central Bucks South Wednesday in the second round of playoffs. A victory would insure the winner no less than two games in a tournament that will advance six to state-level play.

After regulation time, and just a few ticks short of overtime, it was South that was left standing. The 15th-seeded Titans edged Methacton, 2-1, with the deciding goal coming five seconds before the end of the OT frame.

Kasey Diezel scored the game-winner on a stroke. Its other tally came in the second half from Casey Reilly, matching Methacton’s first-half score by Emily Owens on a stroke.

Jillian Heilig gave the Titans 17-save goaltending, which helped them weather Methacton’s 15-2 edge in corners.

The Warriors, who finished their season with a 20-1 record and first Pioneer Athletic Conference championship since 2008, got two-save work in the nets from Molly Frey.

Hill School 3, Cardinal O’Hara 0 >> Back from a long weekend break, the Blues came out fast against Cardinal O’Hara on the way to a non-league victory.

The Hill jumped out to a 1-0 lead 11 minutes into the game on a goal by Taylor Duffany.

In the second half, the Blues stifled O’Hara and benefitted from quick scores by Josephine Palde followed by Isabella Tabarrini a minute later. Sophia Manganiello made four saves and was strong in cage, maintaining her eighth shutout of the season.