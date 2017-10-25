Connect with us

Hunter’s first career goal lifts Episcopal

Nate Hunter scored his first varsity goal off an assist from Nate Ekpo as Episcopal Academy hung on to claim a 1-0 Inter-Ac win over Malvern Prep. Goaltender Jake Hodlofski had eight saves for the Churchmen (17-2-1, 4-2-1).

Related Topics
