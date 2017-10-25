Fall Sports
Hunter’s first career goal lifts Episcopal
Platt’s hat trick propels Downingtown East past Great Valley, into second round
DOWNINGTOWN >> Coming off a disappointing loss to West Chester Henderson for the Ches-Mont...
Dirks dominates for Episcopal in rout of Notre Dame
Olivia Dirks put on a dominating performance netting a hat trick while adding two...
Archbishop Carroll field hockey rolls past Westtown
Maeve Riehman and Sydney D’Orsogna each collected a hat trick as Archbishop Carroll cruised...
Sele lifts Penn Wood into second round once again
YEADON >> As the ball looped high into the box, Varnie Sele Jr. planned...